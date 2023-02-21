It was time.
Rodney Rowe knew it earlier this season and announced to his players that this would be his last season coaching basketball at Shelby Valley.
Rowe came out of retirement in the 2020/2021 season to coach the Shelby Valley boys’ team. He initially retired from coaching the Shelby Valley girls’ program at the end of the 2017/2018 season.
His brother Lonnie “Doe Doe” Rowe took over for him after his first retirement from coaching.
Friday night at Shelby Valley, the school honored Mr. Shelby Valley Basketball Rodney Rowe during halftime of the girls’ game against Floyd Central.
Former players were there to be with Rowe on the final night of the regular season.
The Shelby Valley boys’ team was supposed to play Knott Central, but that game was canceled.
“Words can’t describe how I feel,” Rowe said. “To see a lot of my former players come back tonight. It’s so great seeing them become so successful is special. It’s really good to see them again. It’s like I told them, I said, ‘Guys I appreciate all that you’ve done for me.’ Most of them said, ‘Coach, we really appreciate all that you’ve done for us.’ That makes me feel good. That makes me feel better than what happened on this court; seeing them succeed afterwards.”
Some of his former players were on hand Friday night.
Rowe was overwhelmed to see his former players and see the the success they’ve had in life.
“It is 100 percent about that,” Rowe said. “I can’t always say that I’ve done that for them when I was younger, but once I got older, I really figured out what was important and what wasn’t. It really makes me feel good.”
Coaching more than Xs and Os and wins and losses to Rowe.
Coaching is the memories.
The moments that he shared with players and the things that he did to impact their lives in a positive manner.
“It brought back a lot of memories and good times that we had,” Rowe said. “There are so many memories just traveling to ball games and good wins we had, the tough losses that we had, but seeing what they became later on in life and becoming successful is just so gratifying. A lot of them went different ways and still found ways to become successful. Being able to do it right here and never having to leave this community that’s what it’s about — I am a Wildcat for life. It just brought up a lot of great memories.”
Rowe has won over 500 games coaching the boys’ and girls’ teams at Shelby Valley.
He also didn’t want to leave his players guessing about his future after he figured it out.
“It was extremely important for me to let my players know that I was walking away,” Rowe said. “You know how rumors start every year with this and that — I had a meeting with the kids and I told them this is my plan — I will be stepping away at the end of the year. It was just a great opportunity to be able to have done what we’ve done here throughout the years. The other night against Paintsville, it was my 500th win against Paintsville as a boys’ and girls’ coach together here at Shelby Valley. I coached Virgie and we won 68 there, but to win the 500th game here as a coach is something really special to me. I think 256 came as the girls’ coach and 244 were coaching the boys. That’s a milestone that I am proud of and I’m trying to be humble about it, but I am proud to have done it all right here where I grew up in my backyard.”
Shelby Valley finished regular season play with a 17-8 record.
The Wildcats have six players scoring nearly 10 points per game on the season.
“That’s the way I have coached from day one,” Rowe said. “My dad always told me to play the right way. If you look at our scoring, we have six kids who are averaging almost 10 points per game. We’re going to play the right way. This is a typical team that has bought in to what we are trying to do, so I am so thankful for that.”
Shelby Valley will take on East Ridge at East Ridge Tuesday night at 8:00 p.m. during the 59th District championship.
It may his last game, but he’s approaching it like he would any other postseason game.
“I’m just coaching until the buzzer tells me to quit,” Rowe said. “We have got a tough task going to East Ridge and playing therm there. I’m not approaching this like it is my last game, even though it might be, but I am going to treat it like a regular postseason game.”