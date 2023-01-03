The Mountain Schoolboy Classic at Belfry came to an end on Friday.
Host Belfry couldn’t pick up a win during the tournament. Betsy Layne went 2-1 in the three-day event. Pike Central knocked off Breathitt County Thursday, but fell to Avon, Indiana on Friday. Floyd Central used a buzzer beater to knock off Daniel Boone, Tennessee Friday. The Jaguars went 2-1 in the classic as well.
The Belfry Lady Pirates went 2-1 over three days. The Lady Pirates knocked off Hazard 55-44 Wednesday and followed with a 49-44 win over West Carter on Thursday. Belfry fell to Knott Central Friday afternoon.
Mountain Schoolboy Classic
Friday
Betsy Layne 74,
Belfry 49
The Bobcats landed three players in double figure scoring and shot the ball well as they knocked off Belfry in the Mountain Schoolboy Classic Friday night.
Cameron Pente led the way for Betsy Layne with a game-high 21 points. Andrew Kidd followed with 19 points and eight rebounds. Carter Parsons added 11. Byron Tackett added five. Isaiah Allen followed with three. Brady Robinson Landon Howell and Reese Music each scored two points in the win.
Betsy Layne was 28 for 53 (52.8 percent) from the field. The Bobcats knocked down five of 11 (45.5 percent) from three-point range. Betsy Layne was 13 for 14 (92.9 percent) from the free-throw line.
Belfry didn’t have stats listed on the KHSAA website at press time.
Avon 56,
Pike Central 35
During the final day of the Mountain Schoolboy Classic at Belfry, Pike Central struggled offensively as the Hawks just scored 35 points on the day.
The Hawks fell to Avaon, In. 56-35.
Jaylan Rigdon and Jaden Stewart combined to scored 30 of the Hawks’ 35 points.
Only two other Pike Central players made their way into the scorer’s book on the day.
Jordan Lomax opened the game with a three for Avon. Keilyn Moore fired in back-to-back threes after that as Avon jumped out to a 9-2 lead to open the game.
Avon held an 18-10 lead over Pike Central at the end of the first quarter.
Peyton Compton knocked down a three with 4:06 left in the first half to cut Avon’s lead to 22-15. Rigdon followed up with a pull-up jumper as the Hawks cut the lead to five (22-17).
Avon held a 25-19 halftime lead over Pike Central.
Lomax hit back-to-back threes with 3:37 left in the third to push Avon’s lead to 34-21.
Avon continued to knock down threes in the third. Moore knocked down a three and Isaac Kramer followed with another one as the lead grew to 44-23.
Jaden Stewart knocked down a late three for the Hawks, but Avon held a 46-28 lead entering the fourth quarter of play.
Avon controlled the rest of the contest.
Girls
Knott Central 44,
Belfry 29
Belfry’s Jaalyah Warren shot Belfry back into the game in the first half, but the Lady Pirates couldn’t keep pace in the second half as they fell to Knott Central 44-29.
Belfry trailed Knott Central 12-7 after the first quarter of play.
Knott Central’s Kylie Gayheart knocked down a three with 6:40 left in the first to push the lead to 16-7.
Knott Central would only score two points the rest of the first half.
Warren knocked down her first three of the game with 2:55 left in the first half; that cut the lead to 18-10. She followed with another three with 1:56 left to cut the lead to 18-3. She added another three with just 36 seconds left in the first half to cut Knott Central’s lead to 18-16 at the halftime break.
Layce Hall opened the game with a three for Knott Central.
Clara McNamee scored after pulling down a couple of offensive boards for Belfry to cut the lead to 3-2.
Karlea Stanley put Belfry out in front 5-3 after knocking down a three with 4:08 left in the first quarter.
Knott Central answered with eight straight to take a 10-5 lead.
The Lady Patriots held a 12-7 lead after the first quarter of play.
Gayheart led the way for Knott Central with a team-high 20 points. Presley Fletcher followed with 10 points and seven rebounds. Kaylee Gibson scored four. Hall and Akasia Bentley each added three points in the win. Faith Pollard scored two points and pulled down nine rebounds. Drew Reed also scored two points.
Knott Central finished the game 13 for 45 (28.5 percent) from the field. The Lady Patriots were seven of 16 (43.8 percent) from three-point range. Knott Central was 11 for 13 (84.6 percent) from the free-throw line.
Belfry didn’t have stats listed on the KHSAA website at press time.