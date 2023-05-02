ROBINSON CREEK — The Shelby Valley basketball coaching job is always one that every coach dreams of having.
After legendary coach Rodney Rowe retired, the Wildcats started searching for their next coach.
Friday afternoon, Tyler McCoy was announced as the new boys’ basketball head coach at Shelby Valley.
McCoy was an assistant for Rowe last year.
He helped coach the varsity team as an assistant and helped coach the JV team to an undefeated 31-0 season.
“When I joined the program, Rodney (Rowe) said, ‘Once a Wildcat, always a Wildcat,’” McCoy said. “I’m a Wildcat for these boys and I’m a Wildcat for this school. Each program knows. I’ve been to softball games, football games and I just love it. It’s sports and I just love it. I’m going to represent this school in every way I can, it doesn’t matter what sport it is, I’m just going to be there for the kids.”
McCoy learned a lot from Rowe in just his one season at Shelby Valley, but credits him for teaching him a lot and preparing him for the new role as head coach.
“I can’t thank Rodney (Rowe) enough,” McCoy said. “I asked him last year to let me join the program and I really learned a lot from him. Not only how to be a better coach on the floor, but how to be a better coach off the court as well. He’s really a good guy and he’s done so much for me and my family too. I can’t thank him enough.”
McCoy was one of 14 candidates looking to become the new coach at Shelby Valley.
When it came down who would get the job, McCoy checked every box that the Wildcats were looking for in a coach.
“One of the things that the site base council wanted was somebody with some local ties, some buy in and someone who understands our school and community,” Napier said. “And more so than anything, someone who has passion for the game to work with the young individuals, so that kind of narrowed our choices. We had a lot of great conversations with a lot of great people. Everybody wants this job. There is a host of folks who want this job. That’s because everybody sees what we have as a talent pool as far as young men and women who can play, so I can understand why they want to be here.
“With all sincerity, I’d like to welcome our new basketball coach. He’s a very humble individual, Tyler McCoy.”
McCoy will lose five seniors from last year’s squad.
Shelby Valley finished last season with an 18-10 record.
McCoy will return a lot of talent, though.
“We’ve got some older boys who are going to be really good this year,” McCoy said. “It’s going to be a year for them to come out and show everybody what they can do. We also have some younger boys who were on that JV team that are going to step up. It’s time for them to lace up and play. I’m excited. We’re going to get after some people and we’re just going to compete. We’re going to see where we stand and keep playing hard.”
McCoy will look to develop his own style of play and put his stamp on the program.
“We’ll play fast when we can, but they’ll be some games that we have to grind it out, though,” McCoy said. “We’re going to play with energy. We’re going to play with heart. We’re going to play for the name across our chest. We’re going to get after people. “