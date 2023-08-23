How would Pikeville open the season after losing 17 seniors off of a state championship team?
The Panthers opened the season with a 34-12 win over Class 5A Pulaski County in the Cumberland Falls Pigskin Classic.
Pikeville quarterback Isaac Duty had a good season opener. He finished the game 15 for 18 passing for 121 yards and two TDs. He also rushed for 25 yards and a TD on nine carries.
Tayvian Boykins led the rushing attack with 113 yards and a TD on nine carries. Brendan Anthony followed with 76 yards and a TD on 13 carries. Blake Caudill added 36 yards on 10 carries.
Westin Bevins led the wide receivers for Pikeville with six catches for 42 yards.Jeb Wilkerson added three catches for 30 yards. Bradyn Hall had a 21-yard TD catch. Anthony added a 12-yard TD catch as well.
On defense, Sam Wright finished with an interception for the Panthers.
Pulaski County finished the game with 80 yards on the ground and 219 passing yards.
Pikeville (1-0) is scheduled to host Class 4A Johnson Central at 8:00 p.m. Saturday in the 38th Annual Pike County Bowl.