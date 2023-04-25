After the opening ceremonies of the Lyndel Potter Memorial Tournament concluded, butterflies swarmed the field. They landed all over the Pikeville Lady Panthers’ equipment and even on them.
The Lady Panthers took a minute to catch and release a few of them before getting down to business.
Pikeville opened the 20th Annual Lyndel Potter Memorial Tournament with a 9-1 win over Mingo Central. The Lady Panthers followed with a 10-2 win over Grundy (Va.) and a 4-0 win over Paintsville. The Lady Panthers fell to Elizabethan (Tenn.) 17-7.
In the opening game against Mingo Central, freshman pitcher Lexie Akers had an excellent game. She tossed seven innings of work and only gave up one run on four hits and two walks, while striking out six batters.
Shana Ray led Pikeville going three for four at the plate with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored. Gracie Hall followed going three for four with an RBI and two runs scored. Caroline Brown finished two for three with a triple, an RBI, a steal and three runs scored. Cassidy Slater finished two for four with two steals and two runs scored. Larren Collins was two for four with two RBIs. Cate Saylers was two for four with an RBI.
In the win against Grundy, eighth-grade pitcher Belle Maynard got the win on the mound. Maynard tossed all seven innings of work and gave up two runs (one earned) on four hits and three walks, while striking out three.
Offensively, Isabelle Rose was the star for the Lady Panthers. Rose had an excellent day at the plate. She hit a two run homer in the bottom of the fifth and she also had a two RBI triple in the bottom of the first inning.
The Lady Panthers jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the bottom of the first. Cassidy Slater drew a leadoff walk. Caroline Brown followed with a triple. Shana Ray reached on an error scoring Brown. Ginna Jones followed with a walk. Gracie Hall added an RBI single to push the lead to 2-0. Larren Collins reached on an error allowing another run to score. With two outs, Rose ripped the ball to right center field for a two RBI triple to put Pikeville up 5-0 after the first inning of play.
Besides Rose’s big day offensively, Jones finished with a pair of doubles.
Against Paintsville, Lexie Akers was back in the circle and she threw a gem. Akers threw the shutout and only allowed five hits without walking any batters, while striking out three.
Pikeville got going in the bottom of the first. Caroline Brown singled with one out to get things going. Shana Ray followed with a single to put runners on first and second. Both runners advanced to scoring position on a wild pitch. That set up a sacrifice fly RBI for Ginna Jones to give the Lady Panthers a 1-0 lead.
Pikeville got going again in the bottom of the fourth. Jones had a leadoff walk and Gracie Hall followed with a single. Larren Collins grounded out, but it advanced both runners into scoring position. Cate Salyers reached on an error allowing Jones to score. Molly Coleman followed with a two RBI single to score Hall and Salyers.
In the Lady Panthers’ final game of the tournament, they fell to Elizabethton (Tenn.) 17-7.
Belle Maynard suffered the loss on the mound. She went four and 1/3 innings and gave up six runs (three earned) on seven hits and two walks. Lexie Akers tossed one and 1/3 innings of work and she gave up 11 runs (eight earned) on nine hits and three walks, while striking out one. Isabelle Rose tossed 1/3 of an inning and didn’t give up any runs, hits or walks.
Ginna Jones homered to lead Pikeville at the plate; she was also hit-by-a-pitch. Cassidy Slater finished two for four with an RBI and a run scored. Caroline Brown was one for four with two RBIs and a run scored. Shana Ray was two for four with an RBI and a run scored. Gracie Hall was two for four with an RBI. Molly Coleman was two for three with two runs scored. Brae Ward finished three for three with a run scored.
Paintsville finished 0-3 in the Lyndel Potter Tournament. The Lady Tigers fell 9-8 to Logan (W. Va.), 4-0 to Pikeville and 7-3 to East Carter.
Magoffin County finished 2-1 in the tournament. The Lady Hornets knocked off Grundy (Va.) 6-5 and Mingo Central (W. Va.) 15-1 in five innings before falling to Elizabethton (Tenn.) 16-2 in five innings.
East Carter finished 3-1 in the tournament. The Lady Raiders knocked off Elizabethton (Tenn.) 7-4, Mingo Central 10-0 and Paintsville 7-3 before falling to Logan (W. Va.) 10-0.
Mingo Central fell to Pikeville 9-1, East Carter 10-0 and Magoffin County 15-1.
Grundy fell to Magoffin County 6-5 and Pikeville 10-2.
Elizabethton fell to East Carter 7-4, but rebounded with a 16-2 win over Magoffin County and a 17-7 win over Pikeville. Logan knocked off Paintsville 9-8 and East Carter 10-0.