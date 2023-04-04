When he starts wrapping the rope around his hand — he gets a feeling that is hard to describe.
His adrenaline is jumping.
His heart is pounding.
He can almost get choked on his nerves.
Then he nods his head signaling that he is ready.
And everything goes quiet.
But — Lane Adams loves that feeling.
That’s why he’s a bull ridge.
“It’s hard to explain, but nothing compares to the feeling,” Adams said. “When I’m tying my hand in and about to nod my head everything goes quiet and it’s just me and the bull and fight for the front is all that goes through my head. The best feeling is the rush when the latch cracks open it’s just a full on battle between you and the bull sometimes you come out on top and feel invincible and other times you get slung stomped and smashed in the dirt, but that’s what it’s all about and why I love the sport so much.”
He was destined to be a bull rider.
His dad used to be a professional bull rider.
He was even named after one of the all-time great bull riders.
Last week, Pike Central student Lane Adams got to showcase his talents in his hometown as the East Kentucky Stampede Championship Rodeo came was held at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.
“Bull riding is a major adrenaline rush every time you ride, but being able to compete in my hometown is special because people know that I ride bulls, but they never get the opportunity to come see me ride and the Appalachian Wireless Arena made it possible for everyone who supports me and all my friends and family and community to come out and see me do work. They not only get to see me ride, but I feel like it also gives the community something to be proud of during the rodeo. I may have bucked off at 7.78 seconds, but I gave it everything I had and I hated to come off early and let everyone down, but to hear a sold out crowd in a place like the Appalachian Wireless Arena all cheering for me was one of the greatest and most humbling experiences in my life. There’s not many people that get to experience a feeling like that and to do it at 16 years old is unbelievable to me. Also, my dad’s last bull ride of his career was at the same arena when the first rodeo ever came to the East Kentucky Expo Center in 2008, I believe, so to be able to perform in the same place as my dad once did is an amazing feeling.”
There wasn’t ever a doubt that Adams would be a bull rider.
It was in his blood when he was born.
He and his dad share a special bond and he is following in his father’s (Scott Adams) footsteps.
“I wanted to ride bulls as long as I can remember because my dad used to be a professional bull rider for five years when he was younger and I’ve always looked up to him and wanted to be like him,” Adams said. “It’s something that we genuinely love to be apart of together. He’s the one that’s made all this possible for me from teaching me everything he knows about bull riding, building me my own practice bulls that I can train on at home, driving me from state-to-state for me to ride and always being right by my side every step of the way. I was named after the legendary bull rider Lane Frost who was killed in the arena in the 80’s and they made a movie about him called 8 Seconds so I have big shoes to fill to live up to the name I was given.”
Once school goes out, the summer is his and Adams competes on a regular basis in the summer time.
“I compete every weekend in the summer months, but I only get to compete every other weekend in the winter due to there not being as many rodeos in the winter,” Adams said. “I compete in Kentucky, Virginia and Tennessee.”
Adams hasn’t been riding bulls long in competition, but he’s a natural.
He started competing last year and he finished 17th in the World Finals — a feat that seems hard to comprehend to achieve in such little time.
“I got on my first bull when I was 14. In 2022, I finished the year in third place for the Bull Riders and Outlaws Association that I’m a member of in Tennessee,” Adams said. “I also qualified for the youth World Finals back in November in Reno, Nevada where I competed against the best youth riders in the world from five different countries and finished 17th in the world in 2022. This year, 2023, I’ve started off on a hot streak and had won the last two rodeos I competed in prior to entering in Pikeville and I’m in second place for the year so far in Tennessee and hoping to make another run for the World Finals again this year for a chance to get that world champion belt buckle. My future looks bright in the world of bull riding and with the support of my dad and the rest of my family and my community I hope to put Pikeville, Ky. on the map in the rodeo world. I just want to thank everyone for all the support Saturday night it was definitely a humbling experience and something I’ll never forget.”
Adams is on the way to making his dream come true.
He wants to become a professional bull rider on the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) circuit.
“My dream with bullriding is to join the PBR (professional bull riders association) when I turn 18 and work to become a PBR world champion bull rider which is the biggest stage in bullriding,” Adams said. “Along with bull riding my dad owns the Rockin A Ranch on Lower Johns Creek where we raise bucking bulls with world champion genetics and have bucking bulls that we haul to other bull riding events. So rodeo is something that I’m highly invested in and work at to become the best in the world and plan to make a career out of it after high school.”
Adams is just 16 years old and is accomplishing a lot in the bull riding and rodeo world. Some of his friends are impressed. Some aren’t. But either way — he’s still Lane Adams to them.
“Most think it’s pretty cool and interesting, but some of the guys think it’s an easy sport that you just show up and ride, which is not the case, but there’s no point in arguing with them because it does seem easy because I used to think it was easy, until I got on one and realized how much hard work, heart and effort it takes to be successful.”
Adams also plays football at Pike Central.
He thinks that bull riding has helped him on the field because you have be strong physically and mentally in both sports.
“Of course in both you have to be tough, be able to think fast and work super hard in order to be successful,” Adams said. “Bull riding helps a lot with football it taught me to play through pain and bare down when things get tough and to give it all I have until that 8 second buzzer goes off or the final seconds run off the clock in a game.”
Adams is off to a great start and seems to have his dreams within his grasp.
He’ll keep working and working and riding those monster bulls, until he has conquered his dreams just like he has conquered so many bulls.