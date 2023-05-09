Emily Adkins bat was on fire Thursday night in Shelby Valley’s 13-5 win over Pikeville in 59th District action.
She belted two three run home runs.
Both were crushed to center field.
The win also gives the Lady Wildcats the No. 1 seed entering the 59th District Tournament at Pikeville.
Shelby Valley got going in the top of the first inning. With one out, Emily Adkins reached on an error. Riley Fleming followed with a single to put two runners on. With two outs, Lindsay Reed hit a two RBI double to put the Lady Wildcats up 2-0. Reed was thrown out trying to advance to third on the play.
The Lady Wildcats kept the pressure on in the top of the third. Pitcher Lillian Blackburn reached base on an error to leadoff the inning. Hunter Adkins followed by reaching on an error. Emily Adkins walked to load the bases.
With the bases loaded and no outs, Riley Fleming hit a two RBI single to push the lead to 4-0. With two outs and runners on second and third, Makenna (Josie) Adkins reached on an error allowing another run score to push the lead to 5-0.
Pikeville came roaring back in the bottom of the third. Molly Coleman reached on a leadoff single. Cassidy Slater followed with a single and Caroline Brown singled to load the bases. Shana Ray followed with a sacrifice fly RBI to cut the lead to 5-1.
That’s when Ginna Jones stepped to the plate and crushed a three-run home run to cut the lead to 5-4. It was Jones’ eighth home run of the season and her fourth straight game with a home run.
With two outs, Larren Collins doubled, but she was left stranded on second at the end of the third inning.
Elaina Tackett hit a leadoff single for Shelby Valley in the top of the fourth. Blackburn followed with a walk.
With one out and two out, Emily Adkins crushed her first three-run homer of the game to dead center field. It was a no doubter as soon as it left the bat. That pushed Shelby Valley’s lead to 8-4.
Fleming followed by reaching on an error. She stole second to get into scoring position. With two outs in the top of the fourth, Reed added an RBI single to score Fleming and push the lead to 9-4.
Shelby Valley followed with another big inning.
In the top of the fifth, Tackett hit a leadoff single. With one out, Hunter Adkins singled to put runners on first and third.
Emily Adkins stepped to the plate and ripped another no doubt three-run home run to center field as the lead ballooned to 12-4.
Shelby Valley 13, Pikeville 5
Photos from Shelby Valley’s 13-5 win over Pikeville in 59th District action. Shelby Valley’s Emily Adkins hit two three run home runs in the game for the Lady Wildcats. Pikeville’s Ginna Jones crushed a three-run home run for the Lady Panthers as well. Jones has homered in four straight games for Pikeville. With the win, the Lady Wildcats earn the No. 1 seed in the 59th District Tournament.
Shelby Valley added another run in the top of the sixth inning. With one out, Emilee Compton walked. With two outs, Blackburn singled to put runners on the corners. Hunter Adkins followed with an RBI single as the lead grew to 13-4.
Emily Adkins stepped to the plate once again, this time she drew an intentional walk. Pikeville got a ground out to end the inning.
Pikeville went down swinging.
In the bottom of the seventh with two outs, Ray drew a walk. Jones hit a line drive and reached on an error allowing Ray to score from first.
Blackburn earned the win for the Lady Wildcats as she threw the complete game. She gave up five runs (four earned) on 11 hits and one walk, while striking out four batters.
Isabelle Rose suffered the loss for Pikeville. She tossed the complete game and gave up 13 runs (seven earned) on 14 hits and four walks, while recording one strikeout.
Emily Adkins led the way for Shelby Valley with the pair of three run home runs. She finished with six RBIs and scored three runs. Reed went three for five with a double and three RBIs. Looney doubled. Hunter Adkins added a pair of singles, an RBI and scored two runs. Fleming added a pair of hits and two RBIs. Tackett had a pair of hits, while Makenna (Josie) Adkins and Blackburn each singled.
Jones’ three run home run led the way for Pikeville. Ray added a hit and two RBIs. Brown had a pair of singles and scored a run. Cate Salyers added a pair of singles. Collins doubled. Slater and Coleman each added a hit and scored a run.
Shelby Valley (17-7) was scheduled to host Johnson Central Monday night. The Lady Wildcats are scheduled to host Lawrence County at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday evening.
Pikeville (14-16) is scheduled to host Letcher Central at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday and host Johnson Central at 2:00 p.m. May 13 in the regular season finale.