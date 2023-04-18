ROBINSON CREEK — The last time Pikeville and Shelby Valley played, the Lady Wildcats had the late momentum, but just needed a few more outs to change the outcome.
Last Thursday evening, the Lady Wildcats jumped out to the early lead and held on to pick up a 6-2 win over 59th District rival Pikeville.
The first matchup was in the 15th Region All “A” Classic and Pikeville held onto an 8-6 win.
Shelby Valley started pitcher Lillian Blackburn the first time around, but changed things up this time as Emily Adkins got the start on the rubber.
Emily Adkins had an outstanding start as she gave up two runs (one earned) on five hits and a walk, while striking out 12 batters. She also had an impact at the plate as well.
Shelby Valley jumped out to an early lead. In the bottom of the first, Josie (Makenna) Adkins hit a leadoff single to get things going. Hunter Adkins followed with a single to put runners on the corners. Emily Adkins was hit-by-a-pitch to load the bases.
With the bases loaded and one out, senior Kyra Looney hit a line drive single to left to score two runs and give the Lady Wildcats an early 2-0 lead. Lindsay Reed followed with a ground out RBI to push the lead to 3-0.
Shelby Valley got going again in the bottom of the fourth. With one out, Emily Adkins singled to get things started. Riley Fleming followed with a single. A throwing error on the play allowed another run to score to push the lead to 4-0.
Caroline Brown’s defense helped the Lady Panthers escape the fourth without further damage. She tracked down a fly ball from Looney. Fleming followed by hitting a shot to left. The ball was over Brown’s head, but she made an incredible catch robbing Fleming of a home run and she crashed into he outfield fence, but she held onto the ball for the inning ending out.
Pikeville got a run back in the top of the fifth inning. Shana Ray hit a leadoff single. Ginna Jones reached base on an error to put two runners on. Brown followed with a sacrifice bunt to put both runners in scoring position. Gracie Hall followed with an RBI single to cut the lead to 4-1. Cate Salyers hit a shot, but Isabelle Bowling stepped on the first base bag just before Salyers’ foot landed on the base saving a run and getting the Lady Wildcats out of the inning.
In the bottom of the fifth, Emily Adkins came up with another big play for the Lady Wildcats. She hit an inside-the-park-home run to push the lead to 5-1.
Emily Adkins finished the game two for two with a home run. On the season, she leads the Lady Wildcats hitting .600 with a home run, 12 RBIs, seven doubles, 11 runs and four steals on the season.
Jones stepped to the plate in the top of the sixth and drilled a home run to dead center field to cut the lead to 5-2. It was Jones’ second straight game with a home run. She is hitting .527 with three home runs, 17 RBIs, with nine doubles, a triple and four steals on the season to lead the Lady Panthers.
Shelby Valley added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth. Looney hit a leadoff single. With one out, Elaina Tackett reached on an error to put runners on the corners. Blackburn hit a groundout RBI to push the lead to 6-2.
Looney finished the game two for three with two RBIs. Fleming was one for two with an RBI. Tackett, Josie (Makenna) Adkins and Hunter Adkins each singled in the win.
Besides Jones’ homer, Isabelle Rose, Cassidy Slater, Ray and Hall each singled for Pikeville.
Pitcher Lexie Akers threw all six innings and gave up six runs on seven hits and one walk, she struck out four batters in the loss.
Shelby Valley (9-4) is scheduled to take on Letcher Central next Friday in the Mountain Strong Softball Classic.
Pikeville (9-9) is scheduled to visit Letcher Central at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday night. The Lady Panthers will host their annual Lyndel Potter Memorial Tournament next weekend.