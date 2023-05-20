59th District Softball Tournament: Shelby Valley 15, Jenkins 0
Photos from Shelby Valley’s 15-0 win over Jenkins in the opening round of the 59th District softball tournament at Pikeville. Shelby Valley will take on Pikeville at Pikeville at 7:00 p.m. Thursday evening in the 59th District championship.
Shelby Valley put Jenkins away quickly in the opening round of the 59th District Tournament.
The Lady Wildcats scored 11 runs in the first inning and picked up a 15-0 win in three innings of play to advance to the 59th District championship.
Shelby Valley (19-8) is scheduled to take on Pikeville (15-18) Thursday night in the 59th District championship at Pikeville.
Kyra Looney led the Lady Wildcats with a triple, double, two RBIs and three runs scored. Emily Adkins was two for two with a pair of doubles, two RBIs and two runs scored. Lindsay Reed had two doubles, two RBIs, and scored two runs as well. Elaina Tackett had three singles, an RBI and scored two runs. Molly Hall had a pair of singles, two RBIs and scored a run. Hunter Adkins had two singles and an RBI. Riley Fleming added an RBI double. Makenna (Josie) Adkins singled and drove in a run.
Shelby Valley finished with 17 total hits and 13 extra base hits on the night.
Lillian Blackburn took care of Jenkins on the mound. Blackburn tossed a three-inning no-hitter and only walked one batter, while striking out five.