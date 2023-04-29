Shelby Valley 5, Belfry 4
Shelby Valley held on to knock off Belfry 5-4 Tuesday evening. The Lady Wildcats jumped out to a 4-0 lead. Emily Adkins had an RBI double and an RBI single and Kyra Looney added an RBI single for the Lady Wildcats. Belfry pitcher Molly Fahm had a two RBI double in the top of the fifth to cut the lead to 5-3. Myra Bevins added an inside-the-park homer for the Lady Panthers in the top of the seventh. Shelby Valley’s Lillian Blackburn earned the win, while Fahm suffered the loss on the mound.
ROBINSON CREEK — Shelby Valley jumped out to an early lead, but had to hang on against Belfry Tuesday evening.
The Lady Wildcats held off Belfry 5-4 to pick up the win.
Shelby Valley jumped out to an early lead.
In the bottom of the first inning, Hunter Adkins reached first on an error. With one out, Emily Adkins hit a line drive double to center field allowing Hunter Adkins to score. Kyra Looney followed with an RBI single as Shelby Valley jumped out to a 2-0 lead after the first inning.
The Lady Wildcats added two more runs in the bottom of the second. Emilee Compton reached on a leadoff walk. With one out, Emilee Compton advanced to third on a ground out. That set the table for Hunter Adkins. Hunter Adkins followed with an RBI single to push the lead to 3-0. Makenna (Josie) Adkins followed with a walk. Emily Adkins followed with an RBI single to push the lead to 4-0.
Shelby Valley added another run in the bottom of the fourth. With one out, Hunter Adkins reached on a walk. Emily Adkins was hit-by-a-pitch to put two runners on. Looney followed with an RBI single to push the lead to 5-0.
Belfry got going in the top of the fifth. With two outs, Myra Bevins reached on a single. Catcher Natalie Fite followed with a single to put two runners on. Pitcher Molly Fahm helped her cause with a two RBI double to cut the lead to 5-2. Makaylin Meade reached on an error allowing another run to score to cut the lead to 5-3.
The Lady Pirates threatened to score again in the top of the sixth. Alexia Bevins walked to leadoff the sixth and Abbi Vipperman singled to put two runners on.
The Lady Wildcats got out of the jam with a strikeout and a double-play to keep the lead heading into the bottom of the sixth.
Belfry made one last push in the top of the seventh. Myra Bevins hit a line drive to center that bounced around the outfield. Bevins turned on the jets and made it around the bags for an inside-the-park home run to cut the lead to 5-4.
The Lady Pirates couldn’t find a way to get the tying run on or across as the Lady Wildcats held on to pick up the 5-4 win.
Lillian Blackburn picked up the win on the mound for Shelby Valley. Blackburn tossed seven innings giving up four runs (three earned) on nine hits and two walks, while striking out 12 batters.
Fahm suffered the loss for Belfry. She tossed all six innings for Belfry and gave up five runs (three earned) on five hits and three walks, while striking out 13 batters.