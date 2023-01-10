DORTON — Late in the game a Jenkins player hit her head on the court.
She was hurt. Paramedics were called and the game was stopped when the EMTs showed up.
Luckily, she was conscious and responsive according to reports from Jenkins Coach Wesley Bryant.
Once the game resumed, Jenkins trailed Shelby Valley 36-34 with just 36 seconds left to play.
The Lady Cavs rallied around their teammate.
Jenkins’ Alexis Ritchie scored to tie the game at 36-36 and send the game into overtime.
In overtime, Jenkins scored nine straight and held on to a 47-41 overtime win.
The game was played at Shelby Valley feeder school Dorton.
It was reportedly the first game at Dorton since 1990 or 1991.
In overtime, Jenkins’ Ritchie scored to put the Lady Cavs up 38-36. Alyssa Fields followed with a three with 3:01 left in overtime to put Jenkins up 41-36.
Jenkins wasn’t finished as Cadi Firth scored on a runner and she followed it with two free throws after being fouled with 1:42 left. She made both free throws to push the Jenkins lead to 45-36.
Ritchie pushed the lead to double figures after scoring after pulling down an offensive rebound with 1:09 left in overtime.
Shelby Valley didn’t quit. Sophie Robinson knocked down a shot with 1:00 left in overtime to cut the lead to 47-38. Kyra Looney added a three, but it wasn’t enough as Jenkins pulled out the 47-41 win.
Jazzy Meade opened the game with a three for Shelby Valley. Isabella Causey followed with a basket. Loony added a basket with 6:01 left in the first quarter and Causey added another basket to give the Lady Wildcats a 9-0 lead.
Firth knocked down a three in the final seconds of the first quarter to cut Shelby Valley’s lead to 16-9 at the end of the first quarter.
Causey opened the second quarter with a basket and followed it with two free throws with 5:38 left as the Lady Wildcats’ lead grew to 20-9.
Jenkins’ Emma Stewart scored six points in the second quarter as the Lady Cavs’ cut the lead to 24-15 at the halftime break.
Jenkins outscored Shelby Valley 10-4 in the third quarter to cut the Shelby Valley lead to 28-25 after three quarters of play.
Ritchie split a pair of free throws for Jenkins with 6:13 left to cut Shelby Valley’s lead to 28-26.
Meade answered with a three for the Lady Wildcats to push the lead to 31-26. Meade followed it with a pair of free throws as the lead jumped to 33-26.
Jenkins answered as Ashley Fields scored with 4:39 left to cut the lead to 33-28.
Looney scored with 1:27 left to give Shelby Valley a 36-32 lead.
Ritchied scored with 1:07 left.
The game was stopped with around 36 seconds left when a Jenkins player was injured.
Jenkins (8-5) was scheduled to take on Pikeville Monday night in another 59th District game.
Shelby Valley (5-7) is scheduled to visit Prestonsburg Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m.