ROBINSON CREEK — Just 11 days earlier, Floyd Central rolled to a 57-33 running clock win over Shelby Valley.
The Lady Wildcats couldn’t pull off the upset, but they played a lot better and fell to Floyd Central 55-44 in a tough battle to end regular season play Friday night.
Floyd Central held a 20-18 halftime lead.
Shelby Valley’s Sadie Johnson scored to open the third quarter and tie the game at 20-20. Zoee Johnson followed with a basket to give the Lady Wildcats a 22-20 lead.
Floyd Central’s Madilyn Meade followed by getting fouled on a three. Meade knocked down all three free throws to jump back in front 23-22. Meade followed by knocking down a three to push the lead to 26-22. Kennedy Harvel added a basket to push the lead to 28-22.
Shelby Valley stopped the 8-0 lead as Isabella Causey scored to cut the lead to 28-24 with 3:35 left in the third quarter.
Harvel added back-to-back baskets as the lead jumped to 32-24 with 3:09 left in the third.
Kyra Looney and Zoee Johnson followed with a pair of free throws and a basket as Shelby Valley cut the lead to 32-28. Looney knocked down a three with 1:12 left as the Lady Wildcats cut the lead to 34-31.
The Lady Jags answered, though. Harvel knocked down a three with 1:03 left in the third as the lead jumped back to 37-31.
Floyd Central held a 37-33 lead at the end of the third quarter.
Shelby Valley kept hanging tough in the fourth quarter. Sadie Johnson scored and was fouled with 5:44 left in the game. She knocked down the free throw to cut the Floyd Central lead to 42-39.
Meade answered for the Lady Jags with five straight points as the lead grew to 47-39 with 2:55 left to play. Compton added four straight free throws as Floyd Central pushed the lead to 51-39 with 2:09 left in the game. The four free throws also capped off a 9-0 run for the Lady Jags.
Jazzy Meade stopped Floyd Central’s run with a three to cut the lead to 51-42.
Harvel answered with a basket as the lead jumped back to double figures (53-42).
Meade scored again to cut the lead to 53-44 with 1:07 left to play.
Riley Compton answered with a basket to set the game’s final scoreboard at 55-44.
Meade and Compton led the way for Floyd Central as they each scored 16 points for the Lady Jags. Harvel added 13 points. Kaylee Hall added three points and Jada Johnson added two.
Looney added 12 points to lead the way for the Lady Wildcats. Sadie Johnson followed with nine points. Zoee Johnson scored seven points and Meade added six points. Causey and Miley Riddle each scored four points. Sophie Robinson added two points for the Lady Wildcats.
Floyd Central finished the regular season with an 18-9 record. The Lady Jaguars were scheduled to take on Prestonsburg in the opening round of the 58th District Tournament at Lawrence County last night.
Shelby Valley finished the regular season with an 8-19 record. The Lady Wildcats are scheduled to take on Jenkins at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at East Ridge in the opening round of the 59th District Tournament.