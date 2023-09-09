ROBINSON CREEK — Belfry was looking to make a splash in its first 15th Region All “A” Classic Volleyball tournament.
The Lady Pirates advanced all the way to the 15th Region All “A” Classic semifinals, but fell to defending All “A” Classic state champion Paintsville Tuesday night.
The Lady Tigers picked up a 2-0 (25-18, 25-22) win to advance to the 15th Region All “A” Classic championship against Shelby Valley.
The Lady Wildcats were set to host Paintsville in the championship Thursday night. Look for full game details in Tuesday’s News-Express.
Kylie Kinner led the way for the Lady Tigers. In two sets, she had 17 kills, one block and nine digs. Bailey Porter had a huge game with 25 assists, five digs and an ace. Olivia Maynard added eight kills, one assist, six digs and an ace. Kat Baldwin added a kill and a dig. Cheesa Collins added three digs. Jenna Ousley had five digs on the night. Sarah Ward finished with a dig.
Clara McNamee led the way for the Lady Pirates. McNamee finished with 14 kills, six blocks, one assist, five digs and two aces. Olivia Long finished with 17 assists and 10 digs. Hannah Fite and Maddie Bevins added four digs apiece. Abby Vipperman added two digs. Makaylin Meade finished with one kill, three blocks and two digs. Isabella Howard finished with two kills. Danni Varney added a kill and four digs. Baylor Hall added two kills. Jodi Rollins added a dig.
Belfry fell to 4-5 on the season with the loss. The Lady Pirates are scheduled to host district rival Pike Central at 7:00 p.m.