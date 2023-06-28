Summer ball is all about getting reps in to get better for next season.
The Pikeville Lady Panthers made this summer one to remember for a lifetime.
The Lady Panthers played in the MBCA Best of Maryland Basketball Tournament, but they also used it as an opportunity to visit the White House as well and make a summer full of memories on and off the court.
The Best of Maryland Tournament is one of the toughest summer basketball tournaments to get into and a place in it means you’re a pretty good basketball team.
“We’ve got a little extra motivation, so it’s been good,” Pikeville Coach Kristy Orem said. “A lot of times you have kids to take some days off and things like that, but we haven’t had any of that. Honestly, in April, I was talking to Sacred Heart’s coach because she and I have gotten to become friends, but she told me that they got invited to this really cool tournament in Maryland. So I was like, ‘Oh I’m going to try and get in it.’ I didn’t know if we could get in it because they only take the Top 22 teams from this side of the United States. It was a gamble, but I thought maybe we could, so I contacted the guy and he said, ‘Give me a week or two and I’ll let you know if you can get in.’ He had to do his research and then he came back and he said, ‘Yes,’ so we were in it. It kind of went from there and then one of our parents had the insight and said, ‘If we’re going to this tournament, then why don’t we go to the White House?’ So I was like, the ‘White House1?’ Who does that? It worked out really good and we went down a day early and we rode the big yellow bus and we went to the White House and we went to the capitol. That day was so much fun for me to just watch the girls; it was amazing.”
Pikeville will be one of Kentucky’s top teams next season after returning everybody from last year’s squad.
The Lady Panthers fell short in the 15th Region Tournament championship last season, but won the previous four region titles.
The Lady Panthers return everyone from last season including seniors Trinity Rowe, Kyera Thornsbury, Rylee Theiss, Kristen Whited and Kylie Hall.
The tournament is a big deal because college coaches from around the country were there in person to see some great high school teams and players.
There were 130 college coaches there. Here is a list of schools with coaches in attendance (American University, Ball State University, Baylor University, Boston College, Bryn Athyn, Bucknell University, Buffalo, Canisius College, Catholic University, Colgate University, College of the Holy Cross, Columbia University, Davidson College, Drexel University, East Carolina University, East Tennessee State University, Emmanuel College, Emory University, Fairfield University, Fairleigh Dickinson University, FCC, Fordham University, George Mason University, George Washington University, Georgetown University, Georgia, Harvard, Hofstra University, Hood College, La Salle University, Lafayette College, Lehigh, Loyola University Maryland Loyola Chicago, LSU, Marist College, Mars Hill University, Marshall University, McDaniel College, Mississippi State University, Monmouth University, Mount St. Mary's University, Navy, NC State University, NJIT, Norfolk State University, Notre Dame of Maryland University, NOVA, Ohio State University, Presbyterian College, Princeton University, Providence College, Quinnipiac University, Rice University, Rider University, Rutgers, Sacred Heart University, Saint Francis University (PA), Saint Joseph's University, Saint Peter's University, Seton Hill University, Shepherd, Siena College, St. Bonaventure University, St. John's University, Stevenson University, Stonehill College, Temple University, The College of Saint Rose, Towson University,Trinity Washington University, UMASS Amherst, Univeristy of Akron, University at Albany, University of Arizona , University of Delaware, University of Kentucky, University of Louisville, University of Maryland, University of Miami, University of Michigan, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, University of Notre Dame, University of Pennsylvania, University of Pittsburgh, University of Richmond, University of Virginia, University of Wisconsin Madison, Villanova University, Virginia Commonwealth University, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest University Washington College (Maryland), West Virginia University, Wilmington University, Wofford College, Yale University.)
“Sometimes people don’t know how it works, but we had an interscholastic live period because it means college coaches could come watch our kids,” Orem said. “It was just the weekend of the 15th, 16th and 17th and that’s why that tournament was such a big deal. We rolled in down there and there were 130 coaches there. There were Division I schools there. It was great for our Division I caliber players, but it was also good because a lot of other people come up to me afterwards and said, ‘Hey, what about No. 12 or No. 23. So it was good for Kristen (Whited), Leighan (Jackson), Riley (Theiss) and Kylie Hall. So when they were asking they were saying they’d tell their friend who was a DIII coach or DII school who asks us about fits. A basketball scholarship is a basketball scholarship. Who cares what level it’s at? I think that they are the winners in that whole situation because during AAU, a lot of our girls get attention that way, but this gave the girls another opportunity to get noticed. I think it’s good too because the way they play with their high school team is different than the way they play with their AAU team. It was good to see them playing in front of coaches from LSU, Kentucky and Baylor and West Virginia and all of these other schools sitting up there watching you. It’s nice to see them when the lights come on.”
For players like Kristen Whited and Kylie Hall the opportunity to play in front of so many college coaches might make a difference where they end up playing college basketball.
“It was great because I’m still trying to figure out where I want to go,” Whited said. “It was a great opportunity of me to see all of those colleges.”
“It was a really good experience to be able to look over and be like, ‘There are a lot of really good coaches just sitting over there watching us.’ It was a great environment,” Hall said. “To even be like this coach is watching us and are here for us. That means that we’re good and we need to play like we are. I just thought it was so good to be able to play in front of those coaches.”
Seniors Kyera Thornsbury and Rylee Theiss have both committed to play at college, but playing in front of so many coaches was still a great experience.
“I’m committed to Jacksonville State, so obviously, I’m ready to go there and that’s where my heart is going to be, but seeing the coaches there for everybody else who hasn’t maybe been seen in AAU or in high school, it was really fun to see,” Thornsbury said. “It was really fun to see. It was also a great experience to be a leader at that point and let the girls know, ‘There are coaches looking at you and to pick it up.’”
“I’m committed to play soccer at UPike,” Theiss said. “But I still think it’s nice to go down there and showcase our talent as a whole unit and be able to be in a leadership role and take on that responsibility. It was fun to prove that we can be leaders and have fun at the same time. It’s kind of hard to do sometimes.”
The tournament was broke down into four brackets the A, B, C and D Brackets.
Pikeville competed in the A Bracket. The Lady Panthers went 3-1 against Trinity Hall (New Jersey), Charlotte Catholic (North Carolina), Olmstead Falls (Ohio) and Cathedral Prep (Pennsylvania).
The top two teams of each bracket advanced to the tournament.
“I’m not going to lie, when we were going down there, I was thinking, ‘Can we compete?’” Orem said. “The first game we played was against a team that had a girl who already committed to Harvard. She played a lot like Shaylan Steele. We won that first game, so after, I was like, ‘We’re going to be alright.’ We went into the second second game and we played Charlotte Catholic. That’s the game Kyera hit the game-winning shot. It was great. Every team we played had two to three DI players. Every team we played were in the state championship game. You go back and it was fun for me because I was able to see on Twitter just how good some of these teams were. For our kids to get to play in that, we couldn’t have matched that anywhere.”
Pikeville advanced to the tournament, but was knocked out by Sacred Heart (Kentucky). Sacred Heart is the three-time defending state champions in Kentucky.
“It was a really good experience for us,” Hall said. “Just to be invited was a great thing. I think we improved over every single game. Win or lose it was just a great experience.”
“It was great competition and I’m glad we got to go and were invited,” Whited said. “We got to play Sacred Heart and they’re really good, but they ended up winning.”
“It was really nice and it was a great experience for us just to go down there and see what we need to work on,” Pikeville senior Theiss said. “It really opened my eyes to what I need to work on to be able to help my team and to keep shooting the ball on the offensive end. I think all-in-all it was really good for our team.”
“It was a good tournament,” Thornsbury said. “We were all prepared for it since the loss to end our season. We’ve all been mentally prepared to go up against good competition, so we’re not in that place again and we’re not the ones going home early. We want to make it to state next year and we want to go to state next year and that tournament really prepared us.”
The Lady Panthers aren’t strangers to Sacred Heart as they played them in a preseason game last year and beat them at Pikeville.
“When we played against Sacred Heart, Louisville was there, Kentucky was there, Pittsburgh, LSU,” Thornsbury said. “There were big colleges there. That’s a once in a lifetime thing. It was really fun just being able to show what you can do because even though they might not want you, they’re going to use their skills and connections to get you to somewhere you can play. It was fun knowing that.”
“Before last season, we played them here and beat them,” Thornsbury said. “Going into this year, we know that they are three time state champions. We knew that we would give them a run for their money. We knew that we would get ours and they’d get theirs, so it was really a good experience to get to play against the best. They’ve won it three times so they’re the best in Kentucky. We built off of what we did wrong in that game. We want to meet them again at the state tournament and maybe have an upset this time around.”
“It’s like having that downfall against Lawrence County also sparked us and made us realize that we only have one more go around at this,” Theiss said. “I think that’s going to make us go further this year. We’re just going to continue to work until our actual season begins and build to region and district play and I’m hoping that we’ll make it back to the state this year and we can do some damage.”
Sacred Heart went on to win the Best of Maryland Tournament.
“It was really good,” Orem said. “I was cheering for her and she was cheering for us. We’d kind of check on each other every night and say, ‘Hey how’d you do?’ She’s got ZaKiyah Johnson who is obviously the No. 3 player in the country and is very very special. We were able to play against ZaKiyah Johnson who is No. 3 in the country, a kid who is going to North Carolina who is the No. 7 player in the country. It was great. Only the top eight teams make it to the tournament. We made it to the tournament, but we had to Sacred Heart in the first round. I’d have liked to have played somebody different. It would’ve been great to see how far we both could have got.”
One of the cool moments on the court came against Charlotte Catholic.
The Lady Panthers trailed with time running out.
That’s when Thornsbury knocked down a game-winning shot.
“In that moment, I closed my eyes,” Thornsbury said. “Kristen (Whited) threw a beautiful pass and we made that eye contact and the ball came straight to me. I wouldn’t have the confidence last year or the year before to shoot that, but going into my senior year, I just want to win. We all want to win. I know they have confidence in me and I have confidence in them, so shooting that I knew right when it left my hand that it was going in. It was pretty. I did shut my eyes when I shot it, though, but it still went in. It seemed like everyone around me being equally excited as I was made it a great experience. I can’t wait for the season to begin.”
The trip wasn’t just about basketball.
The Lady Panthers visited the White House and toured the capitol.
“I’d never been to Washington D.C.,” Orem said. “It was a new experience for me. It was great because I loved when some of the parents posted pictures with their live 360 and the girls were in the White House. I thought that was super cool. We asked a lot of questions and we took a lot of pictures. We rode a subway for the first time. I think for most of them it was their first time on the subway. It was fun for me to watch through them. Yeah it was great and I got to enjoy it, but for me to watch them enjoy it was just great.”
They also got to ride on the subway, for some of the Lady Panthers it was the first time riding on the subway.
“I’m probably going to never get to experience that again,” Hall said. “I don’t think there’s anyway possible that I’ll get to go there again, but it was a once in a lifetime experience and to get to do it with all of my friends going into senior year — couldn’t have been better. It was just such a fun experience. Not many people get to experience that, so I really enjoyed it. It was a lot of fun.”
“It was really nice. It was really pretty there and it was great to see the architecture and see how all of that was built,” Theiss said. “It was really nice. It was also nice learn some of the history about the place in general and it helped me realize how great of a country that we come from and I think it was nice to realize that we have the freedom to play basketball and I’m thankful for that. We also get the freedom to travel there and be together as friends and to be able to enjoy that time together because I didn’t realize we could do that with an entire group of teenage girls. It was kind of crazy. I’m just glad we had enough maturity and chemistry to go down there and we had a lot of fun there.”
“It was amazing,” Thornsbury said. “I’d been there when I was little, but going back now that I’m older and I can understand a lot more, I realized that it is a pretty place and there is a lot that goes on there. To do it with the them, they’re my best friends — I wouldn’t want it any other way. I’m thankful for Coach (Orem) for taking us there and for taking a leap of faith that we would all listen. The subway was a trip. It was fun.”
The tournament and trip helped motivate Pikeville for the upcoming season.
With five seniors on board, the Lady Panthers just have one thing in mind — getting back to Rupp Arena.
“I’m excited for the season,” Hall said.
“We all have confidence in each other,” Thornsbury said. “When we played our first game against Paintsville we were like, ‘We’re going to be good.’ We didn’t lose anybody. Everybody has fire under them. We’re already ready for district and region. We’re ready for this season. We have a hard schedule, but that’s what we want. We need that. We all want a tough schedule so when we go to state, we can win a game and then another and another. Maybe we win? Hopefully, we do. I hope that the confidence and our want to win stays for the whole season.”
“I don’t really care about our record going out,” Theiss said. “Do I want to win every game? Yes because I hate to lose, but honestly having a harder schedule will probably prepare us more. I’m willing to take a few losses to gain experience instead of just not knowing what it takes to beat good teams.”
“I also think that losing last year will motivate us,” Thornsbury said. “We didn’t realize the feeling of losing and now that we know how that loss feels, we just pick up and go forward. We don’t need to sit around and sulk because if we lose, we’re going to work on what we need to work on and we’re going to watch film and then we’re going to the next game and play even better.”
For Coach Orem, the summer and the trip was what she wanted for the summer season.
It helped motivate her players for the upcoming season and they grew closer on and off of the court.
“That’s what you want in the summer,” Orem said. “You want them to bond on the court and play against good competition, which obviously we did and then I wanted them to focus on their teammates and get stronger and get better together. We took a big blow in that regional championship and it took the girls a while to bounce back from that because it hurts and they’re not used to losing. I’m not used to losing, but now I think they’re right back where they need to be.”