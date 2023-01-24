The Pikeville Lady Panthers had home games Thursday against East Ridge and then Saturday night against Boyd County to get ready for the All “A” Classic state tournament in Richmond coming up this week.
Pikeville handled business in both games as the Lady Panthers cruised to an 86-25 win over East Ridge in 59th District play and followed it with a 69-36 win over Boyd County.
Pikeville will take on Carlisle County at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon at Eastern Kentucky University’s McBrayer Arena.
This is Pikeville’s second straight trip to Richmond for the All “A” Classic state tournament. Pikeville fell to Owensboro Catholic 43-41 in the All “A” Classic semifinals last season.
The Lady Panthers are looking to make another deep run this season as well.
Carlisle County will also be making its second straight appearance in the All “A” Classic.
The Lady Comets won the 1st Region All “A” Classic title with a 44-35 win over Murray.
Last season, Carlisle County fell to Owen County in the first round of the All “A” Classic state tournament.
This season, Carlisle County is led by Kiera Whitaker. Whitaker is averaging 17.5 points per game and 6.6 rebounds per game. Macee Hogancamp follows with 8.9 points and a team-high 9.8 rebounds.
Alexis Jones is averaging 6.4 points per game and Malle McGee is averaging 6.0 points per game. Gracyn Edging is averagaing 5.9 points per game.
On the season, Carlisle County is shooting 33.6 percent from the field and 22.2 percent from the three-point line.
Carlisle County does a good job on the boards as they are averaging 29.4 rebounds per contest.
Carlisle County enters the All “A Classic with a 13-5 record.
Pikeville should be one of the favorites to win the All “A” Classic after their run last season.
The Lady Panthers are rolling this season and the defense is a big reason why.
Pikeville is only allowing opponents to score 38.8 points per game this season.
The Lady Panthers have outscored opponents 1,247-776 in their 20 games so far this season.
Pikeville enters the All “A” Classic with a 16-4 record.
The Lady Panthers have played a tough schedule to help prepare for the All “A” Classic and the postseason as well.
Pikeville is led by junior Trinity Rowe. Rowe is a leader and can do a little of everything on the court. She leads the team in scoring with an average of 14.5 points per game. Rowe is also shooting 48.9 percent from the field and 48.6 percent from the three-point line.
Kyera Thornsbury made her debut for Pikeville during last year’s All “A” Classic and was a big reason the Lady Panthers advanced to the semifinals.
This season, she is averaging 9.2 points per game. She is shooting 44.4 percent from the field and 41.2 percent from the three-point line.
Speaking of shooting threes, the Lady Panthers are averaging close to seven threes per game. Kristen Whited is shooting 36.4 percent from three and is averaging 9.1 points per game.
Inside, Leighan Jackson and Rylee Theiss are playing well for Pikeville. Jackson is averaging 8.2 points per game and 4.7 rebounds per game. Theiss is averaging 5.8 points per game and a team-high 6.4 rebounds per game.
Contributing off of Pikeville’s bench, freshman Kylie Alvin is averaging 3.8 points per game. She can shoot the three and is an outstanding passer. Shyla Kidd is averaging 2.8 points per game off the bench as well.
Pikeville and Carlisle County will open the All “A” Classic Wednesday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. at McBrayer Arena in Richmond.