3-17 Pike Isabelle Rose 2.jpg

Pikeville’s Izzy Rose delivers a pitch to home plate against Magoffin County.

Pikeville gave up 10 runs in the top of the first and the Lady Panthers couldn’t recover from that Monday night in the season opener.

Pikeville fell to Magoffin County 17-6 at home.

Izzy Rose suffered the loss on the mound for Pikeville.

3-17 Pike Shana Ray.jpg

Pikeville’s Shana Ray thows the ball back into the infield Monday against Magoffin County.
3-17 Pike Cassidy Slater.jpg

Pikeville shortstop Cassidy Slater throws the ball to first Monday against Magoffin County.

Backup pitcher Lexie Akers tossed six and 2/3 innings of work for Pikeville. She struck out seven in that time.

Molly Coleman led the way for the Lady Panthers at the plate. Coleman was three for four with a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored. Gracie Hall followed with a triple, a single and a run scored. Ginna Jones was two for four with a double and a run scored. Shana Ray added a triple, an RBI and a walk.

3-17 Pike Molly Coleman.jpg

Pikeville’s Molly Coleman throws the ball to first Monday.

Cassidy Slater singled and had two RBIs. Larren Collins added a single.

Pikeville (0-1) is scheduled to take on Perry Central tomorrow evening at 6:00 p.m.