Pikeville gave up 10 runs in the top of the first and the Lady Panthers couldn’t recover from that Monday night in the season opener.
Pikeville fell to Magoffin County 17-6 at home.
Izzy Rose suffered the loss on the mound for Pikeville.
Backup pitcher Lexie Akers tossed six and 2/3 innings of work for Pikeville. She struck out seven in that time.
Molly Coleman led the way for the Lady Panthers at the plate. Coleman was three for four with a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored. Gracie Hall followed with a triple, a single and a run scored. Ginna Jones was two for four with a double and a run scored. Shana Ray added a triple, an RBI and a walk.
Cassidy Slater singled and had two RBIs. Larren Collins added a single.
Pikeville (0-1) is scheduled to take on Perry Central tomorrow evening at 6:00 p.m.