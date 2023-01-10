The story of the 15th Region All “A” Classic was Pikeville’s defense.
In four games, Pikeville allowed 75 total points.
Yes, just 75 total points in four games.
The defense was strong again Sunday as the Lady Panthers rolled to a 62-30 win over Martin County to claim their second straight 15th Region All “A” Classic championship.
With the win, Pikeville advances to Richmond and Eastern Kentucky University’s McBrayer Arena to compete in the All “A” Classic state tournament. The Lady Panthers will take on the winner of the 1st Region Wednesday, January 25 at 1:00 p.m.
Last season, the Lady Panthers advanced to the All “A” Classic semifinals.
Semifinals
Martin County 68,
Phelps 46
Martin County opened the second quarter with a 14-0 run to take control of the game and the Lady Cardinals never looked back as they cruised to a 68-46 win over Phelps in the 15th Region All “A” Classic semifinals Friday night at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.
The win gave Martin County a place in Sunday’s 15th Region All “A” Classic championship game.
The Lady Cardinals held an 18-13 lead over Phelps after the first quarter of play.
Martin County’s Allyssa Allen opened the second with a basket. She followed it with a three as the lead grew to 23-13.
The Cardinals weren’t finished, though. Laken Williams followed with a three. Katie Marcum added a basket at the 5:13 mark as the lead grew to 28-13. Williams added a basket and Candance Spaulding capped off the 14-0 run with a basket at the 4:27 mark of the second to push the lead to 32-13.
Phelps’ Caleigh McCoy stopped the run with a basket and a she was fouled on the play with 4:12 left in the first half; she knocked down the free throw to cut the lead to 32-16. McCoy followed with a pair of free throws with 3:13 to cut the lead to 32-18. McCoy capped capped off her own 7-0 run with a three at the 2:49 mark of the second to cut the lead to 32-21.
Martin County answered as Sophie Harness knocked down a three and Allen added a basket to push the lead to 37-21.
Amelia Casey knocked down a pair of free throws late in the first half to cut the Martin County lead to 37-23 at halftime.
Martin County outscored Phelps 13-9 in the third quarter to take a 50-32 lead into the fourth quarter.
Phelps opened the fourth with a basket from Casey and McCoy followed with another to cut the lead to 50-36. Skylar Rife added another basket with 4:48 left to cut the lead to 50-38.
Martin County answered with a 12-0 run to put the game out of reach and push the lead to 62-38 with 2:50 left.
Williams led the way for Martin County with a game-high 25 points and seven rebounds. Katie Marcum added 16 points and seven rebounds. Allen added 11 points and four rebounds. Bella Muncy and Brooklyn Marcum each scored four points. Kennadi Mollett and Harless each added three points. Spaulding chipped in with two.
McCoy led the way for Phelps with a team-high 23 points. Casey added 11 points and eight rebounds. Kylea Weddington and Rife each scored four points. Faith Potter and Kaylyn Slone each added two points.
The Lady Hornets were 18 for 46 (39.1 percent) shooting on the night. Phelps was three for nine (33.3 percent) from three-point range. The Lady Hornets were seven for 10 (70 percent) from the free-throw line.
Pikeville 66,
Shelby Valley 21
Pikeville’s defense was the story once again as the Lady Panthers shutdown Shelby Valley’s offense Friday night to cruise to a 66-21 win in the 15th Region All “A” Classic to advance to the championship game on Sunday.
Pikeville only let Shelby Valley get off 25 total shots during the game. The Lady Wildcats were just six for 25 (24 percent) shooting on the night. The Lady Wildcats were three for nine (33.3 percent) from three-point range. Shelby Valley knocked down six of 10 (60 percent) free throws on the night.
Pikeville didn’t allow a Shelby Valley player to reach double figure scoring either.
Leighan Jackson opened the game with a basket for Pikeville. Trinity Rowe followed with a three and a lefty running floater with 4:25 left in the first quarter to put the Lady Panthers out in front 7-0 over Shelby Valley.
The Lady Panthers weren’t done, though. Kristen Whited followed with a three and a layup as Pikeville opened the game with a 12-0 run.
Shelby Valley got its first points of the game when Jazzy Meade split a pair of free throws to get Shelby Valley on the scoreboard and cut the lead to 12-1.
Pikeville held a 16-3 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Shelby Valley’s Sadie Johnson opened the second quarter with a basket to cut the lead to 16-5.
The Lady Panthers answered with a 10-0 run. Kyera Thornsbury and Rylee Theiss knocked down baskets to get things stared. Rowe and Kylie Alvin followed with back-to-back threes as Pikeville held a 26-5 lead.
Meade answered with a three for Shelby Valley to cut the lead to 26-8.
Pikeville answered with threes from Whited and Alvin as the Lady Panthers held a 29-8 lead with 2:11 left in the first half.
Alvin knocked down her second three with 43 seconds left in the first half to push the lead to 32-9, but Shelby Valley’s Sophie Robinson split a pair of late free throws to cut the lead to 32-10 at the halftime break.
Rowe led the way for the Lady Panthers with a game-high 18 points. Whited, Thornsbury and Alvin each scored 11. Theiss added five points. Kylie Hall and Jackson each scored four points on the night. Catharine Walters followed with two points.
Kyra Looney led the way for Shelby Valley with a team-high six points. Meade and Johnson followed with five points each. Robinson scored three and Isabella Causey added two points.
Pikeville advanced to the 15th Region All “A” Classic championship game with the win.