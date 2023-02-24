LICK CREEK — It was raining threes Monday night at East Ridge.
Pikeville knocked down 19 threes on the night against East Ridge in the opening game of the 59th District Tournament.
The Lady Panthers cruised to a 95-24 win over the Lady Warriors.
The 19 threes by the Lady Panthers was the fourth most recorded threes in a game by the KHSAA.
Trinity Rowe started the three parade with three straight to open the game.
East Ridge’s Madison Adkins scored as Pikeville held an early 9-2 lead.
Rowe came up with a steal and found Kristen Whited for a layup as the Lady Panthers jumped ahead 11-2 with 3:50 left in the first half.
Rowe knocked down her fourth three with 2:10 left in the first quarter as the lead grew to 17-2.
Rowe finished the night six for eight from three-point range. She had 22 points.
But Kylie Alvin came in a few moments later and was even hotter than Rowe from deep.
Alvin knocked down her first three with 42 seconds left in the first as Pikeville’s lead grew to 20-3.
Kirsten Easterling knocked down a pair of free throws late in the first. The Lady Panthers held a 20-5 lead after the opening quarter of play.
Alvin knocked down her second three with 5:19 left in the first half as the lead grew to 27-5.
She hit her third three with 3:43 left as Pikeville’s lead ballooned to 32-7.
Alvin came up with a steal and layup as the lead grew to 41-7.
Rowe knocked down another three with 1:55 left in the first half.
Then Alvin followed with two more threes in the first half.
Pikeville held a 52-9 halftime lead.
Alvin finished the game with a game-high 26 points. She made eight of her nine three point attempts on the night.
Rowe and Alvin hit 14 of the 19 threes on the night. Alexis Coleman followed with two threes, Kyera Thornsbury, Nicole Lin and Catharine Walters each knocked down a three.
Thornsbury finished with 10 points. Whited added seven points. Coleman scored six and Lin added five. Leighan Jackson, Rylee Theiss and Kylie Hall each scored four points. Walters finished with three. Ava Rogers and Shyla Kidd each scored two points.
With the loss, East Ridge finishes its season with a 3-27 record.
The Lady Warriors were led by Easterling’s 13 points and eight rebounds. Madison Adkins finished with six points. Makenzie Sawyers scored three and Emily Ramsey added two.
East Ridge was young this season and had a lot of adversity to overcome.
Pikeville (25-5) was scheduled to take on Shelby Valley last night at East Ridge in the 59th District championship.