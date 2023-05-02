POND CREEK — When the rain falls, so will the balls.
The rain showers didn’t stop Pike Central from traveling to Belfry for a 60th District matchup Thursday evening.
As the rain came down, the Lady Hawks pounded the plate and walked away with a 13-2 win over the Lady Pirates.
With the win Pike Central holds a 3-0 record over Belfry (one of the wins was during the Class 2A Championship) during the regular season in district play. The win also secures the No. 1 seed going into the 60th District Tournament with an undefeated record in the district.
The bats didn’t get cracking until the top of the second, Livia Sanders kicked off the inning with a double for the Lady Hawks, Hannah May followed that up with a sacrifice bunt to advance Sanders to third, Sydney Thompson stepped up to the plate, laid down a bunt and reached on an error, while Sanders made her way to home for the first run, putting the Lady Hawks on top, 1-0.
With two outs, Taylor Hannah stepped up to the plate and connected for a single. Thompson made her way around the bases and was able to score off a dropped third strike and an error by the Lady Pirates.
The Lady Pirates racked up a run in the bottom of the second when Sydney Stafford connects on a ground ball, Stafford was able to turn the ground ball into a double as Alexia Bevins made her way across the plate for a Lady Pirates run.
Hannah May added another run for the Lady Hawks in the top of the fourth, pushing the Pike Central’s lead 3-1.
Pike Central kept inching forward, in the top of the fifth Hannah May and Emalie Tackett racked up two more runs for the Lady Hawks, 5-1.
In the top of the sixth Abigail Hess connected for a deep fly ball and was able to convert that to an inside the park homer, to keep moving the Lady Hawks lead further and further out of the reach of the Lady Pirates, 8-1.
The bottom of the sixth the Lady Pirates got the bats going again and got on to the board when Isabella Howard cracked a triple bringing a run across home plate, 8-2.
Pike Central put the game away in the top of the sixth, bases were loaded, with Emalie Tackett at bat, with Tackett at the plate two Lady Hawks were able to make there way home, 10-2.
Tackett connected for the Lady Hawks and knocked it out of the park for a single RBI home run to put Pike Central even further ahead, 12-2.
Kaiden Hess grounded out later in the top of the seventh but not before Branham was able to cross the plate for the Lady Hawks setting the final score, 13-2.