BUCKLEYS CREEK — Lawrence County’s Kensley Feltner is one of the top candidates to win Ms. Basketball this season.
Friday night she showed why as she led her Lawrence County Lady Bulldogs to a 74-27 win over Pike Central.
Feltner finished the night with a game-high 25 points and 12 rebounds. She also had a good game on defense with several steals and blocks.
Feltner scored 25 points on 10 for 13 shooting on the night. She was eight for 10 from two-point range and two for three from three point range. Feltner also knocked down three of her four free throw attempts.
Lawrence County opened the game with a 9-0 run. Leandra Curnette opened the game with a basket and Feltner followed with one of her own. Curette scored again with 6:52 left in the first quarter and Abby Nelson knocked down a three to push the lead to 9-0 with 6:20 left.
Pike Central’s Emalie Tackett added a basket with 5:35 left to cut the lead to 9-2.
Feltner scored four straight as the lead grew to 13-2.
Tackett scored again with 4:33 left to cut the lead to 13-4.
Lawrence County held a 20-8 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Tackett opened the second by knocking down a pair of free throws for the Lady Hawks to cut the lead to 20-10.
Feltner answered for the Lady Bulldogs with a three to push the lead to 23-10. She had a three-point play with 6:01 left to push the lead to 30-12.
Lawrence County’s lead grew to 50-17 at the half.
The clock ran the during the second half.
Besides Feltner, Curnette finished the game with 15 points on seven for 10 shooting from the field. Nelson 11 points and Kaison Ward scored eight. Emmallee Holt and Abby Maynard each scored five points. Sophie Adkins knocked down a three and Jada Patton chipped in with two.
Lawrence County finished the game 28 for 56 from the field (50 percent). The Lady Bulldogs knocked down seven of 24 from three-point range. Lawrence County was 11 for 14 (78.6 percent) from the free-throw line. The Lady Bulldogs outrebounded Pike Central 31-18 on the night.
Hannah May led the way for Pike Central with a team-high 10 points. Lindsay Bowman added nine points and five rebounds. Tackett finished with eight points and eight rebounds.
The Lady Hawks struggled shooting the ball as they were nine for 36 from the field (25 percent). Pike Central missed all five of its three-point attempts. The Lady Hawks were nine of 15 (60 percent) from the free-throw line.
Pike Central (1-3) is scheduled to visit Betsy Layne at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.