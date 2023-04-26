Pike Central knocked off Taylor County 2-1 in the Class 2A Championship quarterfinals Saturday before falling to Lexington Catholic 7-1 in the semifinals later that day.
Pike Central 2,
Taylor County 1
Pike Central found a way to score two runs.
That’s all staring pitcher Chloe Hannah needed as the Lady Hawks knocked off Taylor County in the 2A Championship quarterfinals.
Pike Central got on the board in the top of the second. With one out, Kaiden Hess doubled to get things going. With two outs, Hannah May singles to put runners on first and third. May stole second and Hess scored after an error by the Taylor County third baseman. That gave the Lady Hawks a 1-0 lead.
The Lady Hawks added another run in the top of the second. With one out, Taylor Hannah singled to get things going. Courtesy runner Kylie Branham stole second to get in scoring position.
With two outs and a runner on second, Emalie Tackett delivered an RBI single to score Branham and give the Lady Hawks a 2-0 lead.
Taylor County got a run back in the bottom of the fourth. Adeylyn Bradstreet hit an RBI single to cut the lead to 2-1, but with two outs, Pike Central pitcher Chloe Hannah buckled down and got the next batter to pop out to end the inning and the threat.
Chloe Hannah threw an excellent game. She gave up one run (unearned) on two hits and one walk with seven strikeouts.
Taylor Hannah led Pike Central at the plate going three for three with a walk. Kaiden Hess doubled and scored a run. Tackett added an RBI single. Chloe Hannah also added a single at the plate as well as May.
Lex. Cath. 7,
Pike Central 1
The Lady Hawks jumped out to an early 1-0 lead, but couldn’t sustain it as Lexington Catholic picked up a 7-1 win to end the Lady Hawks’ bid at the Kentucky 2A Championship.
Pike Central got on the scoreboard first. Emalie Tackett reached first after a dropped strike three. Tackett stole second to get in scoring position. With two outs, Chloe Hannah delivered an RBI single to put the Lady Hawks on the board.
The Lady Hawks couldn’t hold the lead, though.
Lexington Catholic answered with two runs in the top of the second to take a 2-1 lead. Lexington Catholic added a run in the top of the fourth to push the lead to 3-1 and then added three more runs in the top of the fifth before scoring one more insurance run in the top of the sixth inning.
Chloe Hannah suffered the loss as she tossed six innings giving up seven runs (four earned) on 10 hits with no walks, while striking out two batters. Linsey Miracle tossed an inning of work and didn’t give up any runs, hits or walks.
Chloe Hannah’s RBI single led the Lady Hawks at the plate. Abigail Hess, Tackett, Kaiden Hess and Sydney Thompson each added singles in the loss.