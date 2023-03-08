Improvement.
That’s a sign of growth.
Pike Central definitely grew from the beginning of the season until Saturday’s 81-68 loss to Lawrence County in the 15th Region semifinals at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.
During the regular season, the Lady Hawks had two losses to Lawrence County. The first was a 74-27 defeat to the Lady Bulldogs at home and the second came later in the season, 80-46 at Lawrence County.
The Lady Hawks hung tough all game Sunday and showed a lot of growth and improvement from the beginning of the season.
Hannah May and Emalie Tackett were the catalysts for the Lady Hawks Saturday. May scored a team-high 25 points. Tackett followed with a double-double of 14 points and 14 rebounds.
Lawrence County jumped out to a 14-2 run to open the game.
Pike Central fought back to close the gap to 26-12 at the end of the first.
Tackett opened the second with an and-one for the Lady Hawks to cut the lead to 28-15 with 6:56 left in the half.
Kaison Ward answered with a basket for the Lady Bulldogs, but Hannah May got an and-one of her own to cut the lead to 30-18.
Abby Hess followed with a basket for the Lady Hawks to cut the lead to 10 (30-20) with 6:00 left in the first half.
The Lady Hawks weren’t finished as Abby May and Hess followed with back-to-back baskets to cut the lead to 30-24 and cap off a 9-0 run with 5:07 left in the half.
Lawerence County recovered and Ward knocked down a three to beat the halftime buzzer and push the Lady Bulldogs’ lead to 47-32 at the halftime break.
Pike Central kept chipping away in the third and got the lead to 57-49 entering the fourth quarter of play.
In the fourth, the Lady Hawks couldn’t get the lead any closer than eight points as Lawrence County held on for the win.
Kensley Feltner led the way for the Lady Bulldogs with a game-high 29 points and 10 rebounds. Ward followed with 22 points and seven rebounds. Sophie Adkins added 16 points. Leandra Curnutte added nine. Abby Nelson scored three and Madison Atrip added two.
Besides Hannah May and Tackett, Hess finished with 13 and Lindsey Bowman just missed a double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds. Abby May added six points.
Pike Central finished the season with a 16-15 record in Coach Bobby Spears’ first year with the Lady Hawks. The Lady Hawks also captured the 60th District championship.