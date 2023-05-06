ROBINSON CREEK — Shelby Valley couldn’t hold off Ridgeview Monday evening.
The Lady Wolves picked up a 6-1 win over Shelby Valley.
Shelby Valley’s Kyra Looney produced the only run of the game for the Lady Wildcats.
She crushed a solo home run that easily cleared the center field fence.
That put the Lady Wildcats up 1-0 in the bottom of the fourth.
Ridgeview came back to score six runs and take the win from the Lady Wildcats.
Lillian Blackburn was tagged with the loss for the Lady Wildcats. She tossed six and 1/3 innings of work. She gave up five runs (one earned) on five hits and no walks, while striking out seven.
Emilee Compton came in and tossed 2/3 of an inning of relief. Compton gave up one run (unearned) on one hit.
Looney’s homer led the way for the Lady Wildcats at the plate.
Molly Hall added Shelby Valley’s only other hit of the night. Looney and Lindsay Reed also reached base by drawing walks.
Shelby Valley (15-7) is scheduled to visit Pikeville at 6:00 p.m. Thursday and host Johnson Central at 6:00 p.m. Monday.