BUCKLEYS CREEK — A young Pike Central team kicked things off on the right foot Friday night as the Hawks entered the win column in the opening week of the 2023 football season.
The Hawks were able to battle through West Carter at the Hawks Nest and come out on top with a 20-10 win over the Comets.
“It was a huge win, we’re so young, I didn’t know what to expect. We came out with life and really wanted it. West Carter is a really good team, they had the size advantage, but we just kept fighting and came out with the win,” said Pike Central Head Coach Ronn Varney.
The First quarter was a defensive battle as both teams were held scoreless.
The Hawks shook off the nerves on offense in the second quarter when Cameron Flannery found the end zone from 18 yards out on the ground with 8:09 left in the second. Steven Gonzalez-Santes tacked on the extra-point to put the Hawks on top 7-0.
The Comets wasted no time getting on the scoreboard themselves though after Trace Rivers returned the kickoff for a TD, running just nine seconds off the clock.
The defensive battle continued in the second quarter after the flurry of scores to send both teams into the locker room tied up 7-7 at the half.
The battle kept raging coming out of the locker room until freshman quarterback Jamere Knuckles connected with Mason Hess from six yards out for Knuckles’ first career TD with 8:08 left on the clock in the third.
Knuckles went five for 10 passing for 31 yards in the air and a TD in his first outing. He also led the Hawks on the ground with 96 yards on 15 carries.
“He’s (Knuckles) poised, especially with his age. The sky is the limit and we trust the ball in his hands,” said Varney.
With the Hawks’ TD and extra-point secure by Gonzalez Pike Central was back on top of the Comets 14-7.
Pike Central kept up the defensive pressure on the Comets coming up with stop-after-stop.
The Comets defense came up with a stop with 2:43 left in the third and the Hawks decided to send out the field goal unit, Gonzalez-Santes was sent onto the field and set up from 42 yards out. Gonzalez-Santes nailed the kick in his first regular season football game ever and with room to spare. He also set a new school record for Pike Central with the longest field goal kick in school history.
“It shows the confidence we have in him (Steven Gonzalez-Santes). He’s a freshman but, I guess he doesn’t know that he’s a freshman,” said Varney.
The kick was good and the Hawks extended the lead over the Comets, 17-7 with 2:39 left in the third.
The Comets final score came with 10:46 left in the game when they decided to send out their field goal unit and Wyatt Martin connected from 26 yards out to inch West Carter closer to Pike Central, 17-10.
The Hawks capped off the night with another huge field goal by Gonzalez-Santes; this time from 41 yards out with 3:48 left in the game to set the final score 20-10.
The Hawks were lead by Jamere Knuckles on the ground with 96 yards on 15 carries, Cameron Flannery followed that up and added another 70 yards on the ground on 15 carries and a TD.
Pike Central’s receiving core tacked on another 34 yards for the Hawks, CJ Cox lead the charge with 14 yards on one catch and Mason Hess followed with two catches of his own for 13 yards and a TD. Lane Adams rounded it all out with two catches for four yards.
Pike Central will be at Belfry this Friday to kick off the 38th Annual Pike County Bowl at 6:00 p.m.
The Hawks will be pumped coming off of the win and face Martin County who also picked up a win in the opening week over Hazard 20-7.