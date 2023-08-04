Pike Central struggled passing the ball last season.
The Hawks were a run heavy team.
Pike Central is looking to change things up a bit this season.
Enter freshman quarterback Jamere Knuckles.
He will get the start behind center for the Hawks.
Knuckles is a big talented kid with a strong arm.
The freshman will be ready to start as QB.
“I just come prepared,” Knuckes said. “I’m just ready to work.I just want to provide the best I can for my teammates.”
Knuckles wants to use the pass to open the run and visa versa.
“Yeah we want to throw it to help open up the run,” Knuckles said. “Then we can punish the defense on the ground once that happens.”
Knuckles got the starting gig after Daymon Scammell agreed to move into the backfield as a running back for the Hawks this season.
“He’s just a good person to be around,” Knuckles said. “He helps a lot with the team. He’s a leader. He works hard on the field.”
Knuckles will try to assert himself as the team leader at an early age. That’s a tough spot for a freshman, but he thinks he will be ready.
“There is a lot of pressure with it,” Knuckles said. “I can handle it, though.”
Knuckles says he will have a lot of talent at wide receiver and that should help him in the pass game.
“We have a lot of talent at the wide receiver position,” Knuckles said. “I think we can mix up the offense a lot this year.”
The Hawks will be moving classes and districts. Pike Central used to compete in Class 3A District 8, but will move into Class 2A District 8 this season.
That means the Hawks will share a district with Shelby Valley, East Ridge and Betsy Layne.
“I think with the new district, we have a better schedule,” Knuckles said. “So we’re hoping we can compete and win more games.”
Pike Central usually plays Shelby Valley in the Pike County Bowl, but with the two teams playing in the same district, they couldn’t square off this season.
Shelby Valley won’t compete in this year’s Pike County Bowl, while the Hawks will face off against Martin County in the 38th Pike County Bowl. The Hawks and Cardinals will play Friday, August 25 at 6:00 p.m.
Knuckles is excited about playing in his first Pike County Bowl.
“They say it’s very exciting,” Knuckles said. “It’s the most exciting game of the year. I’m really excited for that.”
Pike Central is scheduled to open the season Friday, August 18 at home against West Carter.