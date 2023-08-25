In Coach Corey Fipps’ second season as Head Coach at UPike, the Bears improved from his first season.
The Bears’ had one of the most explosive offenses in the country.
Entering his third season, Fipps is hoping the Bears take another step and improve on UPike’s 6-4 season last year.
“We feel really confident and comfortable with who we are right now,” Fipps said. “There are always some needs that you have to figure out. We’re coming off of a 6-4 season last year. I think that was the seventh winning season in program history. Our offense was ranked Top 5 in the country. We return two quarterbacks who helped drive that and an All-American running back. We also have some offensive linemen returning. We have all of those things on offense and that makes us hopeful. Defensively, we have some good young guys and some returners and solid players for us. We’re really hoping for a good season.”
Two big reasons for the Bears’ success last year were its quarterback play. The Bears had two of the top quarterbacks in the country Lee Kirkland and Xavier Malone. Kirkland was putting up huge numbers and winning conference and national Player of the Week honors and then, he suffered an injury.
Malone stepped in and was just as impressive for the Bears.
“No, most schools don’t have that luxury,” Fipps said. “In an era of the transfer portal and transferring and all of the turmoil in college athletics now, you’d think one of those guys would leave or you’d think our quarterback room was a really contentious place, but both of those guys enjoy each other and enjoy our system of play. If you look at us statically last year, we were the No. 1 passing offense in the country and those guys split time. It really wasn’t by design, it was really through Lee (Kirkland) getting banged up after a couple of Conference and National Player of the Week honors. Then Xavier (Malone) came in and got Second Team All Conference. It is a luxury and I still don’t know who is going to start this Saturday against Campbellsville, but those guys both understand that they’re going to play and both will be really successful. I really feel good about that. I think if you look at our style of offense, quarterbacks throughout the mountains and throughout the Commonwealth will say, ‘If I can’t go play at UK or EKU or some place like that, then UPike will be a good place to be.’”
A lot of the credit for the success of the quarterbacks and running game came from the guys up front. Running back Alex Sanders had an outstanding season running behind the big guys up front as well.
Sanders finished last season with 757 rushing yards and four TDs and he caught 63 passes for 641 yards and five TDs.
“When I was an offensive line coach, I would always break down five strong,” Fipps said. “You’re only as strong as your five guys up front. We’ve got some really good players up there. We have Bradyn ‘Bull’ Hunter. He’s a Pikeville guy. He’s coming back for another year. I got a guy from Pound, Va. by the name of Eli Stallard, our center. Mike Lee who’s a Louisville guy. We pulled a guy out of the teaching ranks to play for us this year, from Belfry High School, Jordan Scott. He went down the road to EKU and we figured out he had some eligibility left and when we signed his brother, he wanted to play. He’s the old man of the room. We have some really big names there. Ronald Withers is coming along at tackle and Jacob Kopchak and those guys will do really for us up front. We’re excited about those guys and their opportunitie. It’s interesting when you have guys who really believe in each other and want to do the right thing up front because that goes a lot further than talent.”
The Bears also return a talented receiving corps featuring Ben Henson and Derrick Griffith.
“We can be a tight end set or we can go with three or four wide receivers,” Fipps said. “Looking at our outside receivers,Derrick Griffith is coming back as a grad student for us. On the outside, he was Top 10 last year in single season performances as a receiver. Ben Henson is coming back at the other outside receiver. He’s been here a long time. He really understands the system. He has some pride playing for the mountains. Diego Soto is our inside slot receiver. We expect big things from him. Amari Hardwick along with a room of tight ends from Keyshawn Croskey to Cade Cradlebaugh to freshmen like Grant Scott or Eli Sammons who is a DI quarterback we moved there. We have a lot of talent in that receiving corps.”
On defense, everything starts with the front seven.
The Bears want to be physical and get after the opposing quarterbacks and fly to the ball.
“Those big guys were good, but we’ve added some new editions,” Fipps said. “We’ve got Ben Tate and Myson Livingston on the outside. We brought in a junior college transfer a Polynesian kid named Maalona Pule. We just call him ‘Pule’ for short. He’s excited to have an opportunity to play this season. In the middle with that nose guard position, we have some guys returning, but we’re excited about bringing in a local product back home in Landon Hammock. He transferred from EKU. We’re seeing if he can be that hard spot in the middle for us. Those two inside backers are Levi Evans who is a transfer from the University of Tennessee-Martin. He’s a tri-city Johnson City, Kingsport kid. We return Anthony Branch another inside backer who is really a good player for us. Those outside backers can be a defensive end or drop and cover guy. Trevaughn Barnett is a guy who we’re really excited about. That second backer, we’ll be playing some different bodies there and we’ll be playing Frank Baker and some guys who played in our program last year, along with some new editions.”
Fipps has a talented secondary playing behind the front seven on defense.
“Brett Coleman is one of those Belfry legends who went off to Miami (Ohio) and came home as a DI transfer,” Fipps said. “He’s in the mix at safety. We’ve got a couple of junior college transfers there who will help us. Joe Timp is coming back. He was a grad transfer last year. Then those corners will be Obie Wilson at one corner and some other guys in the mix should be TJ Butler. The interesting thing about our secondary is that there isn’t much drop off from our ones to our twos to our threes, so there’s a lot of competition there to see who is going to be those guys getting out there on Saturdays.”
It isn’t all about on field stuff with the Bears.
They have developed a good chemistry from last season and throughout the offseason.
The Bears do a lot of community work as well and they are taking steps to building a fan base that cares about the players.
“We’re really proud of these guys,” Fipps said. “I look at it and there is a lot of trust. I shouldn’t say this, but I don’t lock my door to my office as much as I probably should, but I’m really comfortable with these guys. They’re bouncing in and out of our homes as coaches. They’re around our kids in the community, we were in 11 elementary schools yesterday throughout the region. Our kids do a great job. They put in 3,200 hours of community service last year. They had a school record 3.2 GPA. If you just look at the conduct in the community, the conduct around campus, I think people will tell you we’re not perfect because we make mistakes, but our guys are striving to be the best versions of themselves they can be. I’m a big believer at this level where you’re not staring down the barrel of million dollar contracts from coaches and athletic directors, that if you do things the right way, you’re going to be rewarded throughout those wins. If you do things the right way in this community, I think it is going to go a long way to build what we are as a program. Culturally, that’s who we are. We want to be servant leaders. There’s an aura around our program where guys just want to get out and be a part of the community. We got guys fighting to go work ‘Fist Bump Friday’ at the elementary school. I have guys saying, ‘Coach why didn’t you ask me?’ I usually say, ‘Because you’ve been there three weeks in a row.’ It’s interesting and a little bit different. It’s not a Hollywood fairytale because we have our issues on a day-to-day that we have to deal with just like any other program, but our guys are striving to be men of high character. Hopefully, that comes with some high reward on the football field.”
Fipps has put an emphasis on recruiting local kids.
That is starting to pay off because the local kids go back to their high schools wearing UPike shirts and gear.
The local players are taking pride being Bears.
“I think it is a walking billboard for us,” Fipps said. “There is some really great high school football around here and there is some really great people. The culture throughout the mountains is something that we really want to represent. I’m not from here originally, but I’ve fallen in love with it here. I plan on being here a long time. If you look at the kids here that we recruit locally, we’re starting to get the best of the best. We’re starting to get the Blake Birchfield’s, we’re starting to get the Grant Scott’s and the kids from the area to stay here. I think it’s a little cooler and little more acceptable to stay and play for your hometown ball club right now. I worked for a guy who once said, ‘We want to start right here locally and if it ain’t here, we’re free to go all the way to Egypt to find it. We’re not going to go to Egypt, but we might head down the road to Tennessee or up to Ohio or down to Georgia, but we want to start right here see what we can accomplish and recruit. We are focused on recruiting in the Commonwealth. I think we have 44 kids from Eastern Kentucky this year. I think we have 61 or 62 from around the Commonwealth. The more kids we can keep home, the better we are. I love going and finding and out of area guy who’s impactful, but you have to do what you can right here first.”
Recruiting local players brings added pressure for the players to perform and the coaching staff getting them ready to perform as well.
But that pressure is something that Fipps and his staff welcome.
“I think it’s huge, but it comes with pressure for us,” Fipps said. “Every time I walk into Double-Kwik to get a cup of coffee in the morning or heaven for bid, a candy bar after practice, it’s how are those local guys doing? Are they setting it on fire? Are they doing this or that? It comes with some pressure for those guys as well and me recruiting locally. The by product is we had some of the largest gates in program history last year. In addition to recruiting those guys, I think being out in the community makes people want to come and support us. There are people who are telling me, ‘Coach I don’t even like football, but I love your guys and we’re watching.’ I had a judge here in the community tell me, ‘We are trading in our UK season tickets for the year to get season tickets with UPike because we want to support you.’ When you start hearing things like that, it’s huge. The fact that we had a kids club last year with about 60 or 70 kids who got to run out of the tunnel with us for the first time in program history and it’s family friendly to where you can get a hotdog for your kid before they take an afternoon nap and enjoy a small college football game — I think all of those things are starting to make us a little more of the focal point of Saturday afternoon. I’m not telling everybody to trade in their UK gear, but if they want to swing by my office, I’ll trade them shirt for shirt. We want people to love UPike. They do and I think they always have, but you just have to give them a reason to be invested. Sometimes you have to pull people back to the middle and say, ‘Hey, we’re hear for you. We’re your program. If grandma and grandpa needs a couch moved — we’re here. If you want to come watch us — we’re here. If you just want to pray for our guys — we’re here.”
This season will be a first for UPike.
The Bears will leave the Mid South Conference.
They have been a part of it for years and years.
Now they will enter the Appalachian Athletic Conference.
This will be the first year of existence for the AAC.
“In terms of what it did for the athletic department, it has grouped us with some much more like minded institutions,” Fipps said. “In terms of the student athlete experience and competition. The Mid South continues to grow west and north, were the Appalachian Athletic Conference is right down the spine of the mountain. Essentially the home office and all of our conference tournaments for those core sports are in Kingsport, Tenn. We all know there is no great way to get from here to Bowling Green for a conference tournament. So, No. 1 it keeps our student athletes in class more and No. 2 it allows our local fans here to make a day trip to Kingsport to catch a conference tournament game and get home and be back in their own bed and be back at church the next morning. I think it’s huge for our student athletes. It’s going to be huge for our fanbase. In terms of football, the NAIA is expanding the college playoff from 16 to 20 teams that make the national playoffs, so it means another round and four more opportunities. It also means that there are going to be a bid from every conference which I believe there are now 13 automatic bids and seven at large bids. It gives an extra chance if we don’t win our conference, to get an at large bid. If you get into the playoffs, it’s just like NCAA basketball tournament — once you get to the dance, anything can happen. For us, I just think it’s going to be a really good experience. We keep some in state games. In non-conference, we’re playing Campbellsville, we’re still playing that rivalry game with Georgetown, we’re still playing Cumberland. We pick up Faulkner from Alabama in that non conference slate and our conference schedule we play Union from Kentucky and Kentucky Christian University. That’s two teams right up the road and then Bluefield from just over in Virginia. We’ll travel down and play St. Andrews from North Carolina and Point University from Georgia and Reinhardt University from Georgia. It’s going to be exciting. There was a time and place when UPike was in the Appalachia Division of the Mid South and we played all of those teams. They’re pretty familiar with us. I think it will keep our students home a little more because we’re not going to have to travel to South Florida to play a ball game which is beneficial to help keep those guys in class on a Friday or Thursday. There is a lot of excitement about the conference. There are some great football coaches. It’s a great brand of football. I think you’ll continue to see an upward tick in small college athletics with the transfer portal and you’ll see some of those guys trickling down to our level or Reinhardt’s level. If you come out, I think you’ll see an exciting game on Saturday.”
The Bears offseason didn’t start until August 2.
That is a short turn around to get ready for the opening kickoff of the season this Saturday at Campbellsville, but Fipps thinks his squad is ready.
“We have a veteran crew,” Fipps said. “We kept a good crew in town this summer. We had about 33 guys working out through the month of July and probably a group of 20 here working out in June. We appreciate some of our local businesses for giving our guys jobs and hiring our guys to help keep them here this summer. Our summer work crew did a lot of painting different movements of dorm furniture and stuff on campus. We had a summer class for three weeks were guys came in and trained and built that brotherhood and that family. That was all awesome and then we get here on August 2 and we have the whole crew of 120 guys and then we start practice. If you think about it, from August 2 and then we play August 26, that’s not a lot of time to prepare. Guys did a good job of coming in shape. Our strength coach did a great job. IF They were off somewhere far or on an internship or back home, we held them accountable through cyber stalking. We had them to record workouts from their phone and see if they were logging in. We busy trying to get the horse to the race and not getting guys injured and then the heat has been brutal the past few days. After all of that, our guys have responded. I’ve never played a college football game before school starts, but we start the 28th and we play the 26th. We think we’re ready. You never know until the bullets start flying, but we really feel like our guys are ready to play another team from another institution of higher learning.”
The Bears will kickoff the season this Saturday at Campbellsville.
UPike is excited about the season and want to see as many fans out on Saturdays this fall as possible.
“We just want to continue to encourage the people in the community to support us,” Fipps said. “Come out and see our guys who love being a part of this community. Not just Pikeville, but the greater mountains. We’re looking forward to representing Central Appalachian this year and go Bears.”