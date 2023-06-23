It’s time for a break.
Well at least for Kentucky High School sports.
The dead period is scheduled to start this Sunday, June 25 and last through July 9.
That means no contact with team sports or coaches who coach at the school.
Kids who play travel ball or AAU will still be playing those sports if they want, but anything affiliated with high school sports will not be permitted.
It’s a good break and helps the kids get a breath before a new school period starts.
Once dead period ends, that usually signals the beginning of the new school season, especially sports like football, soccer, volleyball and golf.
This summer, teams have been playing a lot of summer ball.
The high school summer basketball season usually comes to an end with the Dead Period.
Afterwards, football practice begins with workouts and seven-on-sevens.
But starting Sunday, for the next two weeks, high school sports will come to a close.
Once the Dead Period is over, preparation for a new season will begin.