The Kenny Huffman Memorial Tennis Foundation is a non-profit organization that provides an annual scholarship from funds raised from an annual tennis tournament to very deserving and talented junior players from the 14th, 15th, or 16th Region in Eastern Kentucky. The tournament was founded in 1973 by Sue Huffman Stanley in memory of her late husband, Kenny Huffman who died of cancer. Kenny was a great tennis player who played for Pikeville College during the years 1967 to 1970 and shared his passion for tennis with We are honored this year to present two $1,500 scholarships, our first recipient is Chloe Sykes, an honor student at Shelby High School. She is the daughter of Shannon and Pamela Sykes. Chloe has played tennis at Shelby Valley for the past four years; she has been nominated for the Most Athletic for Shelby Valley, a member of the National Honor Society, and the Beta Club. She is a member at Buckfield Freewill Baptist Church Chloe stated, “Tennis has been my saving grace. It alone has literally changed my life.” She played in the Regional Tournament in 2022 and qualified for the state tournament. She has played in the Huffman Tournament for several years and in 2021 she won the Girl’s 18U Singles.
Chloe has participated in many community service projects such as Thanksgiving and Christmas food drives and distributes food boxes monthly to the residents at Myers Towers. She has also planned and conducted a free tennis clinic to help kids learn the sport of tennis.
Chloe plans on going to UPike on a tennis scholarship. She has chosen nursing as her career. “We are proud to present this KHTC scholarship to Chloe,” stated Sue Huffman Stanley and “she will represent the KHTC with honor and dignity.”
Our second scholarship recipient is Jayden Mullins. She is an honor student from Belfry High School. She is the daughter of Robert and Stephanie Mullins. She has played tennis and volleyball for three years for Belfry High School. She was voted Most Athletic by the school’s athletic awards committee.
Jayden was a State Tennis Tournament qualifier in 2021 and 2022. She won the Kenny Huffman Tournament in Girls’ 18U in 2022. She is also a member of the KHSAA Academic All-State Tennis Team. She was on the Belfry High school Honor Roll, a member of the National Honor Society and a member of Mu Alpha Theta (Math Honor Society).
She is very active in community service in her area. She does peer tutoring, donating to food pantries and women shelters, volunteering at vacation bible school, and helping teach and coach younger kid’s tennis.
Jayden gives 100 percent in every endeavor she does. She said, “Tennis was love at first sight. It has always been a passion of mine and I love sharing this experience with others.”
Jayden plans on going to UPike and majoring in Occupational Therapy. “We are honored to present to Jayden with this KHTC scholarship,” said Sue Huffman Stanley, “she is well deserving of it and will represent the Kenny Huffman Tournament Scholarship with pride and integrity.”
The Kenny Huffman Tennis Classic Tournament Committee wants to thank all our sponsors, donors, volunteers, and participants for making it possible for us to give away over $30,000 in scholarships over the past 10 years.
The 50th Annual Kenny Huffman Tennis Classic will be held at Bob Amos Park Tennis Courts in Pikeville starting on Friday, July 28 to Sunday, July 30. The Kenny Huffman Tournament Committee would like to invite the public to attend a special opening ceremony honoring the 50th anniversary of the tournament before play begins on Friday, July 28 starting at 5:30 PM. To register or for more information please visit the website at: https://www.kenhuffclas.org.