It was a big day for Pike Central’s Kaiden Hess.
She started the day making a dream come true by signing her national letter of intent to play college softball at the University of Pikeville.
“It is a dream come true,” Hess said. “I have wanted to play softball in college for as long as I can remember. I’m really thankful for the opportunity that UPike has given me. I also want to thank coach (Robert) Staggs for taking a shot on me and letting me continue to play the game I love.”
Hess credits the relationship she has with UPike Coach Robert Staggs as why she chose to become a Bear.
“I just thought it was the best opportunity for me,” Hess said. “Coach Staggs is a great coach and an outstanding person. I really think that he is going to push me to where I need be to be able to play at UPike.”
Hess and the Lady Hawks were going to play in the 60th District championship against Belfry later in the evening.
The signing and the championship game made her day extra special.
“I think that all of the adrenaline and anticipation of getting rained out and then with me signing today, I feel like everything is going to work together and hopefully, we can bring home another district title.”
But by the end of the day, things didn’t go the way Pike Central wanted in the 60th District championship as the Lady Hawks fell to Belfry 4-2.
But Hess showed her leadership after the game.
She told her teammates it wasn’t the end of the season and she even hugged and congratulated Belfry players like a true team leader.
After the awards ceremony, she was also voted All District for her great season.
Hess is hitting .340 on the season with 36 total hits, four doubles and a triple. She has 15 RBIs and 19 steals on the season.
The Lady Hawks (26-11) will move onto the 15th Region Tournament at StoneCrest.
Hess still has one more goal that she wants to accomplish before graduating at Pike Central.
“This might seem a little odd, but we wrote a letter to ourselves from the end of the year last season,” Hess said. “My letter had in it, that I wanted to win 2A and we won 2A. I also had in it that I wanted to beat our regular season record of wins from last year and beat it with 26 wins instead of 25 last year. Now, I’m hoping to pick up a region title and a district title.”