Sometimes one dream leads to another.
That’s what has happened to former Pikeville standout and University of Kentucky manager JT Orem.
Orem has been a manager with the University of Kentucky women’s basketball team for the past four years and Sunday, he was honored for his work with the team on Senior Day.
“When I came in to UK as a freshman manager, I was kind of nervous because being a manager at such a high profile school and program is a big deal,” Orem said. “But as I started to get more comfortable and I got to know Coach Matthew Mitchell, I realized that I needed to work my tail off and do the best I can do each and every single day. With being a manager, you don’t get a full scholarship and the more I worked and become a part of the team, I saw my scholarship increase and since then, I’ve kind of become in charge of the other managers.”
Orem grew up around basketball.
His mother Kristy and father Robert have coached all of his life.
He is grateful for that and having such a basketball knowledge going in as a manger helped him out.
“I’ve been around basketball and coaching since I’ve been born,” Orem said. “Mom knew Coach Mitchell and they were friends. She always would take her teams to his team camp or to watch games, so she kind of helped me get in as a manager coming out of high school. I was nervous early on, but as I’ve worked at it and got comfortable, I feel so lucky to be a part of this team over the past four years.”
Orem didn’t see himself going into the coaching ranks before becoming a manager, but now that’s the only dream he can see.
“I think going into it, I didn’t really want to coach,” Orem said. “Now, that’s all I want to do is become a DI women’s basketball coach. I’ve learned a lot and have got to see things from so many different perspectives. What my mom does, I get to see that side. I get to talk to our great staff and they ask me what I’d do in this situation or tell me what they are looking in different perspectives. Next year, I’ll be a GA and they are already telling me what I need to look for and prepare for.
“The whole reason I want to coach is to help young women live out of their dreams and help make a difference in people’s lives like these coaches have done for their players and even people like myself. When you see the coaches around you love what they’re doing and having such an evident impact on their players, it makes you want to help make an impact on others as well.”
Orem has learned so many things and had so many great experiences to make him want to coach.
“Early on, I learned a lot from Coach Mitchell and I have kept learning from Coach Elzy,” Orem said. “One of the early things that I learned and kept with me this whole time is to be a professional. Act like a professional, dress like a professional and work like a professional. There is so much time and effort that goes into this, especially at this level. I saw mom put so much time and effort into it this and saw her living out her dream to coach, but I never thought I would want to coach. Now after doing it at this level for the past four years, I can’t see doing anything else. I don’t want to do anything else. The stuff I’ve learned and get to see everyday has been great. It’s hard to put four years of work into something and summarize it, but I’ve learned so much. I’ve been already so many great athletes, I want to help athletes at this level achieve their dreams. That’s what it is about. Seeing someone like Rhyne Howard and her journey was unbelievable. How often do you get to work with a generational talent? But she has done it and worked so hard. I want to help impact athletes like that.”
Each level of the game is a little different.
Orem has got to see that first hand as he has grown up around basketball and has saw the difference up close and personal.
“Growing up around mom’s programs, you’d some really good teams and talent, but this level isn’t the same as that,” Orem said. “Mom also had some really good players, but to be around players like Rhyne Howard or Blair Green or Sabrina Hayes to name a few, you see the difference in talent and what it takes to excel at this level. People always like to compare, but it’s insane when you work so close and get to see what some of these young women do on a daily basis. Even someone like Cassidy Rowe who is a freshman and from home, it shows that mountain kids can achieve things and she has had such a great season and impact on this team. It’s just great to see all of these things.”
Orem didn’t realize the amount of work a manager does when he was coming into college four years ago. He has earned his status and put the work in.
“You don’t realize how many late nights and early mornings are involved,” Orem said. “You don’t get to take days off as a manager. Even if the team gets a day off, you’re in working and preparing for the next day or trying to get things ready for the team. But those days were definitely worth it. You realize how lucky you are when you look down at an SEC championship ring and all of those memories you made will be with you for the rest of your life. Even going on trips to the Bahamas and California. All of the work has been worth it because of all of the great memories and experiences.”
So far, last season’s run to the SEC championship stands out to Orem.
Kentucky knocked off No. 1 South Carolina 64-62 to win the SEC Tournament.
“It was such a crazy week,” Orem said. “We entered pretty hot and on a winning streak. But I think we were a No. 7 seed. A lot of people expected us to win a game or two and then fizzle out. That wasn’t the mindset of the players or coaches though. Winning was the only option for this coaching staff and to see how they worked each night and prepared for the next day was great.
“There is so much to reflect on over the past four years. There were some hard times and tough days, but those are outweighed by a lifetime of memories, really solid relationships and great friends.”
Sports Editor’s Note: Congratulations to JT Orem on his Senior Day as a manager for the University of Kentucky’s basketball team.