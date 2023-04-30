Lawrence County got hot and rolled to a 19-3 win over Pikeville Wednesday evening.
The Lady Bulldogs got a late grand slam by Danielle Crum to put them over the top and help end the game in just five innings.
Lawrence County jumped out to a 3-0 lead after the top of the first inning of play.
Pikeville answered back in the bottom of the first. Cassidy Slater got on first base by beating out a throw to first for a single. She advanced to third after a steal and a passed ball.
Ginna Jones crushed a no-doubt home run to left-center field to cut the lead to 3-2.
The Lady Bulldogs added three more runs in the bottom of the third to push the lead to 6-2.
Pikeville got a run back in the bottom of the third. Slater hit a leadoff single. With two outs, Jones ripped a shot down the third baseline. Slater motored around the bases to score another run and cut the lead to 6-3.
Lawrence County added four more runs in the top of the fourth.
The Lady Bulldogs added seven more runs in the top of the fifth to put the game away.
Crum was four for five at the plate with the grand slam and she finished with five RBIs on the night. Abby Nelson had three hits, three RBIs and scored three runs. Allie Triplett added a pair of hits and drove in three runs. Taylor Blevins added a hit and drove in two runs. Bree Jones singled and drove in a run. Gracie Preece singled and drove in a run as well. Abby Maynard also singled and drove in a run. Kensley Feltner singled and scored four runs.
Jones led Pikeville with the two-run homer and single. Slater added pair of singles and stole a base. Caroline Brown, Larren Collins and Cate Salyers each singled for the Lady Panthers.
Taylor Blevins picked up the win on the mound for the Lady Bulldogs. She tossed all five innings and gave up three runs on seven hits.
Lexie Akers got the start on the mound for Pikeville, but only pitched one inning. She gave up three runs on four hits, while striking out one. Belle Maynard tossed three and 1/3 innings and gave up 15 runs (seven earned) on nine hits and six walks, while striking out one. Isabelle Rose tossed 2/3 of an inning. She gave up one run on one hit.
Pikeville (14-14) is scheduled to visit Johnson Central at 2:00 p.m. Saturday. The Lady Panthers are supposed to turn around and host the Lady Golden Eagles Monday at 6:00 p.m.