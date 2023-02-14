NEWTOWN – It was probably one of the worst kept secrets across the West Virginia and Kentucky Coalfields and all around the Kentucky Bluegrass and the rest of the Mountain State.
David Jones, however, is happy to be home nonetheless.
Following the resignation of Mingo Central High School football Coach Chase Moore after the 2022 season speculation of who would be the Miners’ new mentor soon began to circulate.
While many names were thrown into the hat, one name kept popping up.
David Jones.
After a while the speculation turned to, “So when is David Jones going to be named as the new coach?”
Then after Jones’ recent resignation at Bourbon County, Ky., his latest coaching stop, it soon became a formality.
It was going to happen.
It became official on Monday as the Mingo County Board of Education unanimously approved Jones as the new Mingo Central football coach, the fifth in the school’s brief 13-year history.
Jones, a Red Jacket native and a high school player on both sides of the Tug at Matewan and Belfry, Ky., and later at the University of Kentucky, said it feels good to be back home in the mountains.
He spent the last four years at Bourbon County High School, a large Class 4A school in Paris, Ky., leading the Colonels to a 13-28 mark in arguably the toughest district in the state.
“I’m extremely blessed to get this job,” Jones said in an interview with The Mingo Messenger. “This is one of the top premiere jobs out there, period, in my book.”
Jones was last in the mountains in 2016-18 at Phelps, Ky., his first head coaching position.
There, he helped turn around a downtrodden Hornets’ program which had gone just 1-39 the previous four years before his arrival.
While at Phelps, his teams won four games in 2016, then won five games each in the 2017 and 2018 seasons despite not having a home stadium and being forced to use Belfry’s old venue, Vipperman Stadium.
In 2017, Phelps clinched its first non-losing season since 2004.
Jones has also had assistant coaching stops at his alma mater Belfry for seven years, as well as a stint at the University of Pikeville under legendary Coach Dudley Hilton.
He said the time was right for him to try and land the coveted Mingo Central job, and when the gig became open he jumped all over it.
Since its inception in 2011 following school consolidation, the Miners achieved powerhouse status under legendary Coach Yogi Kinder. The pinnacle came in 2016 with Mingo Central’s 14-0 undefeated season and Class AA state championship.
Mingo Central’s winning ways continued under Kinder’s successors, Joey Fields and Josh Sammons.
Things have since gone downhill for the Miners.
Like at Phelps, Jones is hoping to turn things around at Mingo Central.
After the 1-2 COVID-disrupted season in 2020 and Coach Sammons’ exit, Mingo Central then slumped to sub .500 seasons with a 3-7 record in 2021 and a 4-6 mark last fall.
“First off, I want everyone to know the turnaround that I have to do has nothing to do with the coach that just left,” Jones said. “He put his heart and soul into Mingo and I know a lot of things that he was up against. The COVID year in 2020 was tough. I was a head coach, too, and I know what it was like for me. In that year, I think they went away from what Mingo Central was. Mingo Central has always had that culture up there and that’s how they won state.”
The timing is right, Jones said.
“All of the stars lined up correctly,” he said. “About four years ago, I was not ready to take over a program like Mingo Central. I went down to Bourbon County, got out of my comfort zone and coached down there for several years. If some jobs came open back here I would have been interested. Of course, Mingo Central was number one on my list. After I went down to Bourbon County and got that experience I knew I was ready to come back home and take over a program like Mingo Central. When I was ready I wanted to make my move swiftly. That’s why I’ve only been a head coach at two places prior.”
Jones said he hopes he can bring back the Miners’ football glory and have a long coaching run.
“I’d like to retire here,” he said. “Mingo Central is a place where I think I could retire, be with my family and hope to do good things. I’m from Red Jacket, born and raised. I’ve lived there most of my life.”
When the fall football season kicks off this August it will be four years since the Miners have reached the playoffs.
Despite suffering three straight losing seasons, Mingo Central is still one of the state’s top programs record-wise over the last decade-plus.
Since its inception, Mingo Central has posted an all-time 89-41 record in 12 seasons, a .685 winning percentage.
Mingo Central has made it to the postseason eight times. Those came in eight consecutive years from 2012-19 in the Kinder/Fields/Sammons era.
Jones has quite a storied history on the gridiron.
After playing for Coach Kinder his freshman and sophomore years in 2001 and 2002, he transferred to Belfry and played for legendary Coach Philip Haywood, helping the Pirates win their first ever state championships in 2003 and 2004.
He also ran track at Belfry and won the state championship in the 100-meter dash.
After graduating at Belfry in 2005, he was off to play SEC football for Rich Brooks and the Kentucky Wildcats from 2005-09.
While at UK, Jones was a jack of all trades, sometimes playing defensive back, sometimes switching over to the offensive end of the ball at wide receiver and then becoming the Wildcats’ primary return man on kickoffs and punts.
He had some big time, ESPN-worthy moments, taking a kickoff to the house for a bowl-record 99-yard touchdown in the 2009 Liberty Bowl.
After his UK career, he signed as a free agent for the Baltimore Ravens of the NFL and also had professional indoor football stints at a number of places.
Now it has come full circle with Jones coming home.
Just a few miles away from his Red Jacket home, he is hoping to turn things around on Miner Mountain.
“I’m not coming in to try to put my own stamp on it or somebody else’s,” Jones said. “I’m coming back and simply putting back what made Mingo Central. I would like to invite back some of the older guys who made it happen. I’m going to invite back all of the coaches, Joey Fields and Yogi Kinder. I want to welcome them back because they did something special there that you can’t imitate. You have to build off of that. I felt like in the COVID year they got away from that and it hurt a lot. Being a newer program you have to rely on a coach that was set in stone and not try to put your own stamp on it.”
Jones said he hopes to revitalize the area youth football programs and also the middle school football programs at Mingo Central’s feeder schools, Williamson, Matewan, Gilbert and Burch.
All four programs were hit hard by the COVID year in 2020 and have struggled with low numbers and lack of experience since.
Jones traveled back to Paris, Ky., on Tuesday to handle the collegiate signings of five of his former Bourbon County players on Wednesday during National Signing Day.
He was back, however, on Thursday to meet with his new players at Mingo Central.
Jones said he’s ready to work. He has already been talking to a number of his new players online in a group chats.
“I’ve already talked to some of them in a group chat last night (Tuesday),” Jones said. “I’m going up there on Thursday and we’re going to have a meeting. Then we are starting on Monday. We’ll be in the weight room Monday, Wednesday and Thursday.”
This summer comes the three-week June practice period.
Then at the beginning of August, regular football practices begin.
It all leads up to the Miners highly anticipated 2023 season opener on Thursday, Aug. 24 at county rival Tug Valley
“Everyone thinks that we are going to do this right away but it’s a process,” Jones said. “It’s going to take some time but the big thing about it is that it’s a process but I have kids that I will be able to make moves with. When I started out at Bourbon County, a Class 4A school, we only had about 32 kids. That’s hard playing in the toughest conference and the toughest class in Kentucky against Boyle County, Lexington Catholic and Anderson County in our district.”
