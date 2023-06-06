LEXINGTON — Johnson Central fought hard, but just couldn’t find a way to get over the hump against Rowan County Saturday afternoon during the Clark’s Pump—N—Shop Softball State Tournament at the University of Kentucky’s John Cropp Stadium.
Rowan County knocked off Johnson Central 4-3 to advance to next week’s state semifinals.
The Lady Golden Eagles got on the scoreboard first.
In the top of the first inning with one out, Adyson Burchett singled to get things going. Randi Delong followed with a double to put both runners in scoring position.
Johnson Central pitcher Maddie Vaughn helped her cause by adding an RBI ground out to put the Lady Golden Eagles out in front 1-0.
Rowan County answered in the bottom of the second. Kassi Perkins walked to leadoff the inning. Trinity Lambert followed with a single. With one out, McKayla Hughes reached on a fielder’s choice, but nobody was out on the play as the Lady Vikings had the bases loaded.
With the bases loaded and one out, Brynlee Walker hit a sacrifice fly RBI to tie the game at 1-1.
Rowan County took the lead in the bottom of the third. Malana Hamm reached on an error to leadoff the bottom of the third. Haven Ford followed with a walk and Lauryn Eastham also walked to load the bases.
With the bases loaded and no outs, Perkins came up with a two RBI single to push the lead to 3-1.
Vaughn settled down and got Lambert to pop out for the first out of the third. She then struck out Baleigh Caskey to get the second out of the inning. She got out of the jam and inning as Hughes popped out on a bunt to Vaughn.
Johnson Central got back to even in the top of the fifth inning.
Abbie Stambaugh singled to leadoff the inning. Mayson Delong followed with a single as well. Burchett followed with an RBI single to cut the lead to 3-2.
With two outs, Keylee Blair reached on an error, but the tying run scored.
Johnson Central and Rowan County were tied up at 3-3 entering the bottom of the fifth.
The game stay tied entering the bottom of the seventh.
The Lady Vikings won the game in dramatic fashion.
Hamm hit a leadoff single. Ford followed with a walk and Eastham singled to load the bases.
With the bases loaded and no outs, Perkins hit a walk-off RBI single to give Rowan County a 4-3 win.
Lambert picked up the win on the mound for the Lady Vikings. She tossed all seven innings and gave up three runs (two earned) on eights and a walk, while striking out 13.
Vaughn suffered the loss for Johnson Central. She tossed six and 1/3 innings and gave up four runs (three earned) on six hits and five walks, while striking out two batters.
Rowan County advances to the Clark’s Pump—N—Shop Softball State Tournament semifinals with the win.
The Lady Vikings (35-4) is scheduled to take on Ballard (34-1) at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 9 at the University of Kentucky’s John Cropp Stadium. East Jessamine (29-5) is scheduled to take on Henderson County (32-5) at 5:00 p.m. in the other state semifinal game.
Johnson Central finished the season with a 28-10 record.