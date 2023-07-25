Sometimes a change of scenery is for the best.
That’s what former Pikeville standout wide receiver is hoping for during his 2023 college football season.
Hensley played his first two seasons in college at Wake Forest before transferring to Eastern Kentucky University back in the spring.
Hensley and the Colonels are gearing up for the season with summer practices underway.
“Everything is going great this summer,” Hensley said. “We’ve been training hard and have been practicing and doing some seven-on-seven stuff. We’ll probably have fall camp next weekend and then we’ve go into walk throughs and two-a-days after that. I think the season kicks off around September, so it’s getting close and I’m excited to get the season underway.”
Hensley is hoping to play a lot at wide receiver this year and he feels like his time at Wake Forest has helped him heading into the season.
“I think I’ve progressed a lot here,” Hensley said. “I’ve faced the best of the best each week. A lot of guys are looking at those first two games against Cincinnati and Kentucky. I faced those type of teams each week, so to me, it’s like getting ready for another week. I think that big game experience will help at EKU and translate to success against those big crowds against Cincinnati and Kentucky. I’ll try and help my teammates adjust to those big games.”
Hensley will be one of the many weapons for the Colonels at wide receiver this season.
“We definitely have a great wide receiver room,” Hensley said. “Coach (Caleb) Cox (the wide receivers coach at EKU) definitely does a great job and there is a lot of competition. I think if I can stay healthy through camp and everything, I will get playing time to start the season.”
Hensley isn’t afraid to compete to earn playing time either. He is used to it and thinks that the competition only makes him and his teammates better.
“I’ve been in some tough wide receiver competitions the past few years,” Hensley said. “I’m not afraid to compete and earn my time. At Wake, we had receivers to go to the NFL each of the past two seasons, so I know what it’s like to go up against the best of the best at this position. Going through that and doing those drills only made me better.”
Hensley will have an outstanding quarterback throwing him the ball at EKU as well. Parker McKinney is a sixth year senior. Last season he threw for nearly 4,000 yards and 33 TDs.
“I think we have a really good quarterback,” Hensley said. “Our quarterback is a sixth year senior and he has a great skill set back there. Overall, I think our offense will be really good. They were last year and I think we can be even better this season. The defense wasn’t as good as the offense last year and that hurt them, but from what I’ve saw, the defense has improved a lot and the defense will be a lot stronger this season.”
One of the things that really excites Hensley about playing at EKU is that he will be a lot closer to home and be able to play in front of more friends and family than he was able to at Wake Forest.
“I’m really excited for the chance to play close to home,” Hensley said. “I couldn’t expect to see as many family and friends at Winston Salem as in Richmond, Kentucky. EKU is just a couple hours away from home, so I think that it will be great to look up and see familiar faces in the crowd and be able to talk to them after the games on Saturdays this fall.”
The Colonels will open the season at Cincinnati on September 2 at 3:30 p.m. EKU will then visit the University of Kentucky September 9 at 3:00 p.m.
Hensley is looking forward to those games.
He is also excited about seeing a former teammate and some local faces on the UK sideline.
“Cincy and UK are big games,” Hensley said. “I know we need to treat them just like every other game, but those two are on a little bit of a bigger stage.
“It’ll be awesome to see some of those guys on UK’s roster. I know Carson Wright is on UK’s roster. That will be cool to see him there. Isaac Dixon from Belfry is still there and he is a competitor. So is Grant Bingham from Johnson Central and I think Shelby Valley has a guy, Lincoln Billiter going there too. That’ll be fun to see them and compete against them.”
After the two openers, the Colonels are set to take on Western Carolina, Southeast Missouri State, the University of North Alabama, Tarleton State University, Gardner-Webb, Utah Tech, Austin Peay, the University of Central Arakansas and Stephen F. Austin.