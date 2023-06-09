Losing doesn’t feel good.
Losses hurt.
They burn in your chest.
They linger in your mind.
Especially, in the state tournament.
That’s what Pikeville Coach Shane Simpkins wants his Panthers to feel.
He wants them to remember how it felt losing to Harrison County 2-1 last week in the opening round of the Clark’s Pump—N—Shop Baseball State Tournament.
“I’m so proud of them,” Simpkins said. “It hurts and I told them I wanted it to hurt.I want it to hurt for a year to get back here. I want that burning sensation to get back here in them. I’m so proud of this group. I’m proud of our community and our town. Baseball is back in Pikeville and I’m proud of that.”
Why does he want it to hurt?
“That’s the game. That’s what I told them,” Simpkins said. “This game is about life, it knocks you down and you fight and that’s what this group did. I told them that there’s nobody else I’d want to go to war with and we’ll be back. We have two seniors and I’m so proud of those guys. Last year, we challenged our seniors to do something special. We won the All ‘A’. We challenged this group of seniors to do something special. We get back here for the first time in 11 years, so we’ve laid the ground work and that’s why I took this job was to get us back here. I told them that we did that, so for the young guys, it’s time to get back to work to get back down here and give us a chance to do it again next year and just keep fighting and fighting and fighting. That’s what we’re going to do.”
Pikeville had a fantastic season.
The Panthers won the 15th Region All “A” Classic, the 59th District championship and the 15th Region championship.
Pikeville played a great game against Harrison County in the state tournament, but a couple of mistakes hurt as Pikeville fell 2-1.
The Panthers should be in great shape coming back next season as they return nearly their entire team.
Pikeville only graduates two seniors: Wade Hensley and Jake Lowe.
Pikeville finished the season with a 28-6 record.