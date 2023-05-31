To do something that nobody else in school history is pretty cool to say the least.
Hunter Adkins did that as she become the first athlete in school history to sign to multiple sports at the next level.
Last Tuesday, Adkins signed to play both softball and volleyball for Alice Lloyd College.
“Apparently I made history, so that’s cool,” Adkins said. “I’m very excited. I’m excited to get my family to games and everything. I’m very excited to go to Alice Lloyd College. I was there on the campus and it was like a spirit filled campus, so that’s exactly where I want to be. Sports have been my life honestly, so to continue those when I go college is definitely a dream come true.”
Adkins had a great senior season on the softball field for Shelby Valley.
Adkins finished the season with a .480 batting average. She had a triple, 13 RBIs, 30 runs scored and 15 steals on the season.
On the volleyball court, she finished the season with 126 kills, 47 blocks, six assists, 133 digs and 58 aces.
“I love volleyball and softball both,” Adkins said. “I’m definitely excited to get to play both. They gave me the opportunity to do both. I asked them, ‘Is this a thing that I can do?’ and they were like absolutely. We can help you with whatever you need. We do different sports at different times and you can do your sport when you want to do your sport. I was like that will work perfect, so they do well with allowing me to do two sports and I’m definitely excited.”
The senior followed teammate Emily Adkins’ signing and also played in the 15th Region semifinals against Johnson Central later that evening.
“It just makes the whole day even more exciting,” Adkins said. “I’ve been preparing for it all week long. We just have to get through the day and make sure you get fluids and all of that. It’s been a very fun filled day.
“Thank you to everybody who came out and supported me,”Adkins said. “God Bless and go Cats!”