PHELPS — Phelps was playing well at home against 60th District rival Pike Central last Thursday night.
Then the second hit.
The Hawks’ defense stepped up and the Hornets went cold as Phelps could only muster four points in the second quarter.
That helped sparked Pike Central as the Hawks went on to pick up a 73-41 win over Hornets.
Phelps opened the game shooting the ball well.
Hayden Mounts knocked down back-to-back threes to give the Hornets an 8-4 lead with 5:20 left in the first quarter. Mounts followed by splitting a free throw and Mason Prater added a basket and was fouled on the play with 3:15 left in the first; he knocked down the free throw to give the Hornets a 12-6 lead.
Mounts followed with a left handed finish at the basket and Prater knocked down a pair of free throws as the lead grew to 16-6 with 1:52 left in the first.
Pike Central’s Jaylan Rigdon answered with a basket and Jaden Stewart followed with one of his own as the Hawks cut the lead to 16-10 with 1:07 left.
Prater scored another basket for Phelps and Pike Central’s Peyton Compton answered as the Hornets held an 18-12 lead after the first quarter of play.
The second quarter wasn’t as good for the Hornets.
Stewart opened the quarter with a basket for the Hawks. Rigdon followed with a basket and then a pair of free throws a the 6:46 mark; he made both free throws to tie things up at 18-18.
Rigdon followed with a steal and a layup to give the Hawks a 20-18 lead.
Phelps quickly answered as Mounts came up with a steal and a layup to tie things back up at 20-20. Prater followed with another basket at the 4:47 mark to put the Hornets up 22-20.
That was the last Phelps basket in the first half.
Pike Central ended the second quarter on a 13-0 run to take a 33-22 lead into the halftime break.
The Hawks outscored the Hornets 21-4 in the second quarter to take control of the game.
Pike Central didn’t let up in the third quarter.
Rigdon opened the second with a pair of free throws. Compton followed with a basket and he was fouled with 5:44 left in the third; he knocked down the free throw as the Hawks’ lead grew to 38-22. Isaac Reynolds came up with a steal and a layup with 5:27 left to put Pike Central up 40-22. Reynolds followed with another steal; this time he was fouled on the shot; he split the free throws to push the Hawks’ lead to 41-22.
Phelps’ Reece Norman stopped Pike Central’s 8-0 run open the half (and an overall run of 21-0 going back to the second quarter) with a basket at the 5:04 mark of the third quarter.
Pike Central kept the pressure on and the lead grew to 31 (57-26) after a basket from the Hawks’ Brad Billiter at the 1:05 marker of the third quarter.
Prater answered with a three for the Hornets to cut the lead to 57-29.
Pike Central held a 62-29 lead entering the third quarter of play.
The Hawks went on to pick up the 73-41 win in district action.
Rigdon led the way for Pike Central with a game-high 22 points. Stewart also reached double figure scoring with 12. Reynolds added nine points. Compton and Peyton Owens each scored eight. Kaden Crum followed with seven. Billiter scored four. Cam Stafford and Josh Stanifur each added two points. Brady Potter chipped in with one.
Prater led the way for the Hornets with a team-high 20 points. Mounts also reached double figure scoring with 13. Norman, Dawson McCoy, Corey Turnmire and Mikey Flemings each scored two points apiece for the Hornets.
Pike Central was scheduled to host Phelps last night. If the Hawks picked up the win, they would lock up the No. 1 seed entering the 60th District Tournament. That would also secure them a spot in the 15th Region Tournament as well.