BUCKLEYS CREEK — Pike Central booked their ticket to the 15th Region Tournament Monday night with a 13-3 win over Phelps in the opening round of the 60th District Tournament.
The Hawks got the bats going in the bottom of the first Monday night, Blake Hager reached on a fly ball single to right field. Caleb Mouton followed that up with a fly ball and reaches on an error by the Hornets.
Hager made his way around the bags and was able to cross home plate after a passed ball to put Pike Central on the board, 1-0. Warren Newsome, who was the courtesy runner for Mouton, scored on the same passed ball after an error on the pickoff at third.
The Hornets battled back on the defensive side of the ball and held off the Hawks attack until the bottom of the fourth.
Patrick Mandrell led off for the Hawks in the fourth and reached on a line drive to center field.
Mandrell made his way to second after a pickoff attempt at first.
With one out, Hunter Adkins stepped up and connected for a single RBI that brought in Mandrell to put Pike Central up, 3-0.
Luke Thornsbury followed up the run with a bunt and reaches first advancing Adkins to second.
Blake Hager was next up for the Hawks, while Hager was at the plate, Adkins made his way around to third and eventually home after a wild pitch makes it past Owen Dotson behind the plate.
Hager, still at the plate, connected on a following pitch for a line drive single RBI advancing Thornsbury across the plate to extend the Hawks lead, 5-0.
With two outs in the inning, the Hawks continued to put the pressure on the Hornets, Kaden Crum cracked a line drive double to center field, bringing Hager home to Pike Central up 6-0.
Isaac Blankenship, Peyton Compton and Patrick Mandrell followed that up taking bases after each play got hit-by-a-pitch.
With two outs and bases loaded, Caleb Shearer hit a hard line drive to center field allowing Blankenship and Compton to run home pushing the Hawks lead even further ahead of the Hornets, 10-0.
Phelps attempted to swing back in the top of the fifth however.
Logan Wolford led things off in the top of the fifth for the Hornets hitting a ground ball and reaching on a Pike Central error.
Dawson McCoy followed that up being hit-by-a-pitch.
With runners on first and second for the Hornets, Reece Norman stepped into the batter’s box and hit a hard line drive to right field bringing in Wolford for first run of the night for the Hornets, 10-1.
Owen Dotson followed up the run with a ground out to the pitcher, but not before McCoy was able to make his way across the plate for another Hornets run, 10-2.
Ethan Wolford connected on a double. Following that up was Noah Staggs allowing Wolford to make his way across the plate for what would be Phelps final score on the night.
The Hornets continued to try and claw their way back from the seven point deficit, but fell short when the Hawks tacked on three more runs to set the final score, 13-3 Pike Central.
With the loss, the Hornets season comes to a close. Phelps ended the season with a 1-11 record.
Pike Central advanced to the 60th District Championship where they took on the Belfry Pirates Wednesday night.