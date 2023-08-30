BELFRY — Sometimes heart overcomes any obstacle in the way.
That was the case for Pike Central Friday night in the opening game of the 38th Annual Pike County Bowl.
The Hawks never quit and found a way to pick up a 9-6 win over Martin County thanks to some fourth quarter heroics from freshman quarterback Jamere Knuckles.
Trailing 6-3 in the fourth quarter, Pike Central needed a score to have any shot to win.
The Hawks had just missed a game tying field goal with 8:53 left in the fourth quarter.
The Cardinals got the ball back and looked to either milk the clock or score a TD to put the game away.
Neither of those things happened, though as Pike Central’s defense stepped up and forced a fumble. The Hawks also recovered it to get the ball back at the Martin County 38 with 6:41 left.
That’s when the freshman quarterback stepped up. Knuckles carried the ball over and over and finally punched the ball in from five yards out to put the Hawks up 9-6 with 4:20 left to play.
Martin County had one more chance on offense, but the Hawks’ defense forced a turnover on downs to hold onto the 9-6 win.
Knuckles led the way for Pike Central. He was three for nine passing for 15 yards. He added 130 yards on the ground and a TD on 20 carries.
Cameron Flannery followed with 35 yards rushing on 11 carries.
Mason Hess had two catches for 10 yards and Lane Adams had one catch for five yards.
Pike Central got on the scoreboard first as freshman kicker Steven Gonzalez-Santes continues to impress. He knocked home a 38-yard field goal with 4:52 left in the first quarter to give the Hawks a 3-0 lead.
Martin County took the lead when running back Brock Messer scored on an 11-yard TD run with 10:48 left in the first half.
Pike Central (2-0) is scheduled to host Harlan at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
Martin County (1-1) is scheduled to visit Shelby Valley at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.