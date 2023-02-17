BUCKLEYS CREEK — Pike Central’s Jaylan Rigdon got in foul trouble early on against East Ridge Tuesday night at the Hawks’ Nest.
Jaden Stewart and company stepped up to lead the Hawks to a 64-51 win over the Warriors.
With the win, Pike Central improved its record to 18-8 on the season.
The Hawks will enter next week’s 60th District Tournament at Belfry as the No. 1 seed and will meet the winner of the Belfry/Phelps game in the 60th District championship. The Hawks also have a spot in the 15th Region Tournament secured as well.
Pike Central’s Blake Adams opened the game with a basket.
East Ridge’s Jackson Keene followed with a basket to tie things up.
Peyton Compton followed with a pair of free throws, but Braxton Stanley scored for East Ridge to tie things up at 4-4. Adams followed with another three to push the lead to 7-4 with 5:25 left. Jaden Stewart followed with another basket to give the Hawks a 9-4 lead.
Adams added another three with 2:16 left in the first quarter to push the Hawks’ lead to 14-6. Stewart followed with a basket and was fouled with 1:44 left in the first; he added the free throw to push Pike Central’s lead to 16-6. Steward followed with another and-one as the lead grew to 19-6. Stewart added another basket as the Hawks held a 21-9 lead after the first quarter of play.
East Ridge’s Brad Howell and Zack Mason scored back-to-back baskets with 4:48 left in the first half to cut the lead to 23-14.
Pike Central answered with an 11-0 run to push the lead to 34-14. East Ridge’s Braxton Stanley answered with a pair of free throws to cut the lead to 34-16 with 1:00 left in the first half.
The Hawks held a 34-16 halftime lead.
Stanley opened the third with a basket for the Warriors and Isaiah Adkins added a basket as the Warriors cut the lead to 34-18.
Stewart and Owens scored back-to-back baskets with 1:47 left in the third to push Pike Central’s lead to 42-16.
Keaton Puckett scored late in the third as the Warriors cut the Pike Central lead to 44-31 after three quarters of play.
Keene opened the fourth with a basket for the Warriors to cut the lead to 44-33.
Pike Central answered with baskets by Rigdon and Stewart to push the lead back to 15 (48-33) with 5:54 left.
Keene fired back another basket for the Warriors, but East Ridge couldn’t really cut back under double figures after that as Pike Central held on to pick up the 64-51 win.
Stewart led the way for the Hawks with a game-high 23 points and nine rebounds.
Rigdon and Adams each scored 11 points. Compton added 10 as the Hawks had four players finish in double figures. Owens added five points. Kaden Crum and Brad Billiter each scored two points for the Hawks.
Stanley led the way for the Warriors with a team-high 14 points. Keene followed with 11. Adkins scored nine points and Howell added eight. Mason added five and Keaton scored four.
Pike Central was scheduled to visit Martin County last night to wrap up regular season play.
East Ridge (12-14) is scheduled to host Belfry Thursday night and host Betsy Layne Friday night at 7:30 p.m. as the Warriors wrap up regular season play.