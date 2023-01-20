BUCKLEY CREEK — It was a 60th District rivalry match in the Hawks’ nest Tuesday night.
Belfry (4-13) made the trip over to Buckely’s Creek Tuesday night to face off against 60th District rival Pike Central (10-6) and fell short as the Hawks were able to hold on for a 61-53 win.
Jaden Stewart kicked things off for the Hawks with back-to-back threes in the first three minutes jumping Pike Central out to an early 6-0 lead over Belfry.
Stewart lead the Hawks on the night with 25 points, six rebounds and shot 57 percent from the three.
Eric Daniels was first on the board for the Pirates with 4:40 left in the first.
Blake Adams followed up the Pirate bucket with two of his own, extending the Hawks’ lead 8-2 with 3:21 still on the clock in the first quarter.
Chase Varney got on the scoreboard for the night with 3:02 still on the clock with a bucket. Cody Erwin followed that up at the foul line sinking two-of-two the close the gap on the Hawks, 8-6.
Stewart kept the scoring alive adding another two points to the tally with 1:55 left.
Varney and the Pirates continued to inch closer and closer to the Hawks knocking down a big three to end the scoring for the Pirates in the first quarter.
Jaylan Rigdon got his first points on the night with 39 seconds left sinking two free throws, Stewart followed that up with a last second basket to set the score at the end of the first quarter, 14-9.
Belfry came out of the huddle in the second quarter firing on all cylindars. Noah Brown got the Pirates going with huge three right off the rip. Jonathan Banks followed that up with a bucket tying things up at 14-14. Banks drained the free throw to give the Pirates their first lead on the night, 15-14.
Pike Central answered the three-point play when Peyton Owens knocked down back-to-back buckets to gain the lead back for the Hawks with 5:20 still remaining on the clock in the half.
The Pirates stayed close on the Hawks tail for the remainder of the second quarter, going into halftime trailing Pike Central 28-24.
Pike Central came out blazing in the second half going on a 6-2 run in the first three minutes of action.
Rigdon started heating up in the third quarter for the Hawks raining in 10 of the Hawks 18 points in the third.
The Pirates struggled during the tail end of the third quarter as the Hawks were able to rack up an 8-2 run to finish the third with an eleven point lead, 46-36.
Belfry’s Banks was first on the board in the fourth, knocking down a quick bucket. Daniels quickly followed that up with a basket of his own for the Pirates to cut the eleven point lead down to seven, 46-39.
It was all back-and-fourth for Pike Central and Belfry, until with just 5:11 left open the clock the Pirates hit a burst of momentum going on a 10-3 run over the Hawks to bring them within five points, 58-53 with just 1:22 left in the game.
The Pirates attempted to send the Hawks to the foul line, but fell just short of Pike Central Tuesday night, 61-53.
Pike Central will be in action again on the road as they Travel to Nicholas County Saturday to face Augusta in the Auto Owners/GCH Insurance Classic, tipoff is set for 1:45 pm.
The Pirates will also be in action again Saturday as they travel to Martin County. Tipoff for that game is set for 7:30 p.m.