EASTERN — Competing on its home court, Floyd Central came up short as Pike County Central held on to win 56-53 in the semifinals of the 2A Section 8 Boys' Basketball Tournament on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
Pike County Central shot 44.4 percent (20-of-45) from the field in the tournament game. The Hawks shot 37.5 percent (six-of-16) from three-point range.
Pike County Central shot 50 percent (10-of-20) from the free throw line.
The Hawks outrebounded the Jaguars 32-21.
Jaylan Rigdon led Pike County Central with a game-high double-double, scoring 25 points and pulling down 10 rebounds.
Accompanying Rigdon in double figures for Pike County Central, Jaden Stewart scored 19 points and Blake Adams added 10 points.
Chipping in offensively for the Hawks, Peyton Compton contributed two points.
Floyd Central lost despite shooting 52.6 percent (20-of-38) from the field. The Jaguars connected on four of 14 three-point field goal attempts.
Floyd Central, which featured four scorers in double figures, shot 56.2 percent (nine of 16) from the free-throw line.
Braden Moore netted 13 points to lead the Jaguars. Joining Moore in double figures for Floyd Central, Ronnie Samons scored 12 points, Dawson Moore added 11 points and Eric Burke contributed 10 points.
Burke nearly registered a double-double for Floyd Central, pulling down nine rebounds.
Rounding out Floyd Central's individual scoring, Chris Spriggs and Dylan Boyd chipped in four points and three points, respectively.
The Jaguars and Hawks aren't scheduled to meet again in the 2022-23 boys' high school basketball season.