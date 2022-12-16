Carson Wright always dreamed of playing Division I football.
He was one of the brightest prospects in the mountains and the state as a freshman.
He was having a great freshman season and in the state semifinals against Louisville Holy Cross — he tore an ACL.
That didn’t stop him though, he fought back from the injury and started the first game of his sophomore season. He had 13 tackles in the season opener against Raceland.
But during the third game of his sophomore season — the unthinkable happened — he tore his ACL again.
That’s when some doubts crept in about whether or not he would reach his goals of playing Division I football.
“Yeah for sure, that was one of my goals,” Wright said. “I had my doubts obviously because I’ve had three knee operations and that messed with me some mentality, but I’ve had a lot of good mentors and they all advised me to push through. So I just worked hard and put in extra work. I ended up getting back on the field and had a great season. Our team had a great season and to get the offers rolling in and to get the recognition for it, means a lot.”
Wright didn’t let his vision die, though. He fought back and worked harder than ever.
He came back after the season started during his junior season and helped lead Pikeville to a Class A state championship.
“Last year because I came into the season late and I wasn’t 100 percent, I was probably more like 70 percent last year, but my goal was just to come out there and play a key role on the defense and be a key member on a state championship defense,” Wright said. “That’s what I did. It was a lot of fun. Going on to this year and going back-to-back and getting through the season as well as I did and the defense doing so well as a group — it was just awesome.”
He followed it up with an outstanding senior season. Wright led Pikeville with 140 tackles (20 for loss) on the season. He was the defensive leader and the Panthers won another state championship.
His dream of playing Division I football also came to fruition as the University of Kentucky offered the talented linebacker a scholarship to become a Wildcat.
Wright hasn’t made a decision and will be taking his time going on visits and deciding where to play his college career.
“I’m really just feeling excitement, really,” Wright said. “Especially being from Kentucky, so an offer from Kentucky means a whole lot. I’m really excited for that.
“I pushed my commitment back to February 1. I’m going to go on a few officials in between now and then and really just verify what’s best for me.”
Kentucky is definitely on his list of possible schools, but Wright is just wanting to pick the right college program that fits him.
“It doesn’t really matter to me, it’s just more of getting on the field and finding the right program,” Wright said. “I want to enjoy the place where I fit in at the most and have some fun playing, so that’s what is important to me.”
If you visualize doing something, then you can do it.
Wright believes in visualization as a player.
“Coach Mac every Thursday says, ‘When you go to bed at night, just think of doing something great.’ So I try to do that every week and it just so happened to play through that time.”
Wright’s visualization also came true in the this year’s Class A state championship game against Raceland.
Wright caused a fumble as Raceland was driving. Then teammate Deonte Stevens recovered the ball and ran it back for a TD.
“I think that was a big turning point in the game,”Wright said. “It was awesome. They’d (Raceland) just blocked that punt and it was looking like they were going to score. Then to force that fumble and he (Deonte Stevens) takes it back for a TD. That was something that I actually pictured happening before the game. Something that I pictured myself doing was forcing a fumble and then it happened, so it was pretty cool.”
Wright had another special moment in the state championship game this season against Raceland.
He rushed for Pikeville’s final TD.
As a freshman many people thought that he would become a great two-way player for the Panthers, but his injuries and the emergence of Blake Birchfield had him more focused on playing linebacker for the majority of his time on the field.
He did get to run the ball some after coming back last season, but he wasn’t the primary back.
“It was special,” Wright said. “Coach Allen looked at me and said, ‘Do you want to go out there and get one?’ I just said, ‘Absolutely.’ I hadn’t ran the ball a whole lot this season which is kind of obvious because we had Blake Birchfield and he’s a dog. It meant a lot. I love running the ball still and to end it with a TD like that, especially on Kroger Field is just so awesome.”
Wright’s career may not have started the way he wanted with the injuries during his freshman and sophomore seasons, but he ended it just the way he wanted.
“Back to the state championship ending at Kroger (Field) and it ending it with the team I ended it with was really special. I loved every moment of it.”
The good news is that Wright’s got a bright future ahead and will have at least four more years to make an impact on the football field.
Wright will announce his college commitment in the near future.