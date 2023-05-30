Pikeville has its eyes set on a state championship.
But so do 15 other teams.
How can the Panthers get there?
Can they learn anything from their 15th Region championship run.
Let’s take a look at the road to a state championship.
Pikeville will open the Clark’s Pump-N-Shop KHSAA Baseball State Tournament Friday evening at 5:00 p.m. against Harrison County at Counter Clocks Field (formerly the Lexington Legends Field).
“We just got to keep working hard,” Simpkins said. “It’s probably a longer layoff than usual. We’ve got Memorial Day Weekend coming up. I know a lot of our families usually travel and that stuff, but we have to go back as coaches and decide what we’re going to do over the weekend. Tomorrow night, the 10th Region plays their finals and I’ll drive to Harrison County to watch them and get some eyes on them. We’ll take tomorrow off and maybe practice Friday and maybe give them the weekend off. We’ve got to get back to work, though. It’s not easy. With no class system, we know what we’re going up against, but I like our chances. I like our team. I like our pitching staff. I feel like the last two nights prepares us to go down there and compete. Paintsville is a high caliber team. They have a Kentucky commit who threw his tail off. We kept responding. Then Coach Hall and those guys tonight were mixing pitches and kept us off balance. So we’ve kind of seen the best of that. Then we’ve had to respond, so we’re battle tested going into this tournament. That’s what you like to see. We’ll go down there and we’ll take our chances.”
Harrison County enters the tournament with a 31-8 record.
The Thorobreds have three pitchers who have thrown 40 or more innings. The rest have thrown less than 20 innings.
Corey Vaughn is Harrison County’s top pitcher. He enters the contest with a 9-2 record and has thrown 66 and 1/3 innings this season. Vaughn boasts a 2.22 earned run average (ERA) and has given up 32 runs (21 earned) on 40 hits and 30 walks, while striking out 89 batters.
JD Kendall is the No. 2 pitcher. Kendall has thrown 50 innings of work and enters with a 5-2 record. Kendall has a 2.38 ERA and has given up 30 runs (17 earned) on 45 hits and 20 walks, while striking out 44 batters.
Braxton Grubb is the No. 3 pitcher for the Thorobreds. Grubb enters the state tournament with a 7-2 record and a 2.44 ERA. Grubb has allowed 24 runs (15 earned) on 33 hits and 18 walks in 43 innings pitched. He as 57 strikeouts on the season.
The Thorobreds hit the ball well as eight players with 50 or more at-bats are hitting over .300 on the season. Brian Vaughn has 58 at-bats and is hitting .293.
Malachi Feeback leads Harrison County in home runs with 10. Corey Vaughn leads the Thorobreds in RBIs with 44 and he also leads the team in hitting with a .462 average.
Harrison County has scored 327 runs on the season and has allowed 123 runs.
Pikeville enters the tournament with a 24-11 record.
The Panthers have outscored its opponents 238-133 on the season.
Pikeville has three pitchers with 40 or more innings pitched.
Isaac Duty leads the way for the Panthers’ pitching staff. Duty enters the state tournament with a 6-3 record with 104 strikeouts and a 1.34 ERA in 57 and 2/3 innings pitched. Duty has given up 15 runs (11 earned) on 25 hits and 26 walks.
Dylan Thompson is second in innings pitched with 45 and 1/3 innings of work. Thompson enters with a 5-3 record with one save. Thompson has a 3.09 ERA on the year. He has allowed 20 runs on 39 hits and 22 walks, while striking out 66 batters.
Freshman Bash Ryan enters with a 7-1 record. He has a 3.66 ERA in 44 innings pitched. Ryan has allowed 27 runs (23 earned) on 40 hits and 27 walks, while striking out 42 batters.
Jackson Hall, Sam Wright and Wade Hensley have all seen time on the mound. Wright leads the team with four saves.
Hensley leads the Panthers at the plate with a .443 average.
Thompson leads the Panthers in home runs as he has all three of Pikeville’s home runs on the season.
Thompson and Noah Jarrell each have 29 RBIs to lead Pikeville.
Pikeville has six players with 50 or more at-bats hitting over .300 and one nearly at .300 on the season.
The Panthers had two close games to close out the 15th Region Tournament.
The Panthers knocked off Paintsville 3-1 in eight innings in the 15th Region semifinals and Pikeville outlasted Johnson Central 8-7.
“First and foremost, we have to tip our cap to Johnson Central,” Simpkins said. “We did what we had to do early on and got up 6-2. We kept telling our guys, we just got to keep going because I knew that his kids were never going to quit. I’ve coached with him (Shawn Hall). We’re best friends. We were texting last night and talking. There kids did a phenomenal job of responding and our kids did a phenomenal job of answering. They had our backs against the wall. We were up 6-2 . They comeback and it’s tied. Then it’s 7-6 with three outs left and our season is over. Our kids could’ve phoned it in any point, but we didn’t. We got the leadoff on like we’ve preached and preached and preached over and over in practice. Wade (Hensley comes up with a huge double and we score the run. We had chances to go ahead then, but didn’t. Jackson (Hall) goes out and gives us a chance to go into the eighth. I told them before the eighth inning started, that we have to get one run now — and we did that. Sam (Wright) lays down a bunt and we get on and we score the run. Bradyn Hall executes phenomenally something that we practice every day. I preach to them every day that you have to focus on bunts and playing small ball. When Coach Hall made the mound visit, I looked at B Hall and said, ‘What do you think? Do you think that you can get it done?’ And he says, ‘Coach let’s go, I got this. So we didn’t even call a number, we just done it right the. He did a great job. He did what he had to do and gets to second and has a chance to score again. He just used some heads base running. Coach Burchett talked to him and just basically told him that if you reach first, look at going to second. We had a chance to score another run, but we didn’t. Jackson (Hall( goes back and does what he has to. He left his defense work behind him. He got ground balls. You just have to tip your cap to our guys because of the way they fought and fought all year. We had a two week lull there where we didn’t play well. I kept challenging and telling them to stick with me. We came out firing starting off the districts and region. I’m so proud of these guys and the fight they have. We’ve challenged them a lot. We’ve been on their tails and pushed on that. That was one of our goals to get to the state tournament. I like our chances against anybody. If we play the way we’re supposed to I like our chances, buy we just have to see what we get.”
The winner of the Pikeville/Harrison County game will advance to Saturday’s quarterfinals to take on the winner of the Pulaski County and Henderson County winner.
If Pikeville wins both games, the Panthers would then get a week off and comeback to Lexington for the semifinals and finals June 9-10 at Kentucky Proud Park at the University of Kentucky.