Blake Birchfield opened the Class A UK Healthcare Sports Medicine State Football Finals with a bang.

The Panthers continued to make big plays after that against Raceland Friday afternoon at UK’s Kroger Field and when the dust settled, the Panthers walked away with a 41-9 win and another Class A state championship trophy.

“It was just a great team effort out of our boys, I thought,” Pikeville Head Coach Chris McNamee said. “We started out 0-2 and they trusted the process and continued to get better. I have to give credit to this football team. I can’t say enough about these seniors. They’ve been solid all year. In the first half, we had a couple of big plays. Blake (Birchfield) started us off with a big run and then Deonte (Stevens) came up with a big scoop and score there early in the first half. Then our offensive line did a great job.

“They’ve been here three out of four years. We talk about how special that is. To get here once is a really big deal. These guys were here as freshman in 2019. Both of these guys (Grant Scott and Blake Birchfield) got on the field in that game. They saw what it was all about and then they dedicated themselves to the program and they continued to get better to the point were they’ve won three state championships in four years. It’s truly amazing and I’m so proud of these guys.”

Pikeville captured back-to-back state championships with the win over Raceland. It was the Panthers’ third state championship in three years and the seventh in school history.

For Pikeville Coach Chris McNamee it is his fourth state championship as coach. He also helped the Panthers win their first state championship in 1987 as a player.

“I am (feeling great) and these kids deserve this state title,” McNamee said. “They do such a good job week-in and week-out. The sacrifices and commitment they made to this program, I’ll never forget or forget them. I really just thank them for what they’ve done through the years.

“I say all of the time, I’m just a part of it. It feels great to be a part of it. It’s a we and us mentality and these boys that have come through are just as a big part of it along with the assistant coaches and administration and our community support is unmatched. I’m just tickled that I get to be the part I am of the whole thing.”

The Panthers opened the game with a bang.

Birchfield took the first play from scrimmage 85 yards for a TD with 11:38 left on the clock.

“We just threw a Wildcat look at them with an extra blocker out there and we just wanted to see how they lined up against it,” Birchfield said. “We ended up getting a score out of it.”

The Panthers held a 6-0 lead after the score. Raceland answered on the next play as the Rams’ kicker Peyton Ison knocked down a 31-yard field goal to cut the Panthers’ lead to 6-3 with 7:25 left in the first quarter.

Pikeville’s next drive stalled out and the Panthers had to punt the ball back to Raceland.

But Pikeville’s defense came up with another big play.

Carson Wright forced a Raceland fumble and Deonte Stevens scooped the ball up and raced 74 yards for the score with 3:30 left in the first quarter. Isaac Duty found Grant Scott for the two-point conversion as the Panthers’ lead grew to 14-3.

Both teams continued to trade possessions until the end of the first half.

Again, it was Pikeville coming up with another big play before the end of the first half.

This time as all the time ran out on the first half clock, Duty tossed the ball up to the end zone. Pikeville wide receiver Wade Hensley had an one-on-one with a Raceland defender. Hensley went up and made the catcher over the defender and came down in the end zone with a 34-yard TD as the first half ended. Jacob Rogers added the extra-point as the Panthers took a 21-3 lead into the halftime break.

Pikeville stayed aggressive in the second half. Birchfield scored his second TD of the game with 5:44 left in the third quarter as he scored from 12 yards out. After the Rogers’ extra-point, Pikeville held a 28-3 lead.

Raceland didn’t quit, though and the Rams fired back as Logan Lundy found Mason Lykins for a 38-yard TD pass with 3:42 left in the third to cut Pikeville’s lead to 28-9.

Pikeville answered back as Birchfield found the end zone with 10:26 left to play for his third TD of the game. That pushed Pikeville’s lead to 34-9.

Pikeville wins back-to-back Class A State Championship, 41-9 Pikeville’s Blake Birchfield opened the game with a 75-yard TD run.

Birchfield, a Mr. Football candidate, made a strong case for bringing home the state’s best individual player award.

Birchfield finished the game with 231 yards rushing and three TDs on 26 carries.

“I just want to thank God because He put me in this position,” Birchfield said. “I’m extremely blessed. I’ve realized that a lot here recently. Not too many times you get to be placed in a spot like this. So it’s a huge blessing. I’m blessed to have great teammates and coaches around me. We also have a great community that travels well as you could see today. It’s just a huge blessing for me.”

“In my opinion, this is Mr. Football in the state of Kentucky,” McNamee said. “He does a great job week-in and week-out. He’s a great young man too.”

Carson Wright put the icing on the cake for the Panthers as he scored on a six-yard TD run with 5:01 left to set the game’s final score at 41-9.

Carson Wright and Stevens led the way for Pikeville’s defense with seven tackles each. Wright forced the fumble that Stevens returned for the TD as well. Luke Ray and Brenden Anthony each had six tackles in them game for the Panthers’ stingy defense.

“The defense has been solid all year,” McNamee said. “That’s what we hung our hat on. Those guys do a great job preparing and play great team ball. They don’t care who gets the credit. They just come and bust their tails each week.”

Pikeville finished the season with a 12-2 record and another Class A state championship.