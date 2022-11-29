Once the fog settled last Friday night, Pikeville found itself knocking off Newport Central Catholic 50-14 and preparing to take its third trip to Kroger Field in the past four seasons.
Pikeville came out focused and never let NCC get going last Friday night.
“Our guys just show up each week and they prepare themselves well,” Pikeville Coach Chris McNamee said. “They come out ready to play each Friday night. Our guys were dialed in. I thought they played well offensively, defensively and special teams. It was just a great effort out of our team.”
The Panthers defense stood tall and forced the Thoroughbreds to a three and out on their first possession.
Once Pikeville got the ball, Isaac Duty found Brenden Anthony for a 53-yard pass play. Anthony went down at the one-yard line. Two plays later, Anthony scored the game’s first TD with 8:38 left in the first quarter. Jacob Rogers added the extra-point to give the Panthers a 7-0 lead.
Pikeville’s defense forced another three and out on NCC’s second possession.
“Watching film this week, we knew that No. 4 and players like No. 14 were pretty good,” Pikeville senior Wade Hensley said. “No. 14 was a good thrower and No. 4 had good speed and we just schemed for that all week long. Then tonight, we just came out and shut it down one the first half. Then the second half it was just a walk through after that.”
The Panthers got the ball back and Blake Birchfield scored on a three-yard TD run with 5:18 left in the first quarter to push Pikeville’s lead to 14-0 after the Rogers extra-point.
Pikeville again forced another NCC punt and on the Panthers’ third drive of the game, quarterback Isaac Duty found Wade Hensley for a TD pass to open the second quarter of play. NCC was flagged for offsides, so the Panthers decided go for two and Westin Bevins scored on the two-point conversion to push Pikeville’s lead to 22-0.
Newport Central Catholic got on the board on their next possession. Quarterback Kolton Smith scored on a keeper with 7:39 left in the first half to cut the Panthers’ lead to 22-7.
Once the Panthers got the ball back it didn’t take long for Birchfield to find the end zone. Birchfield scored on a three-yard run with 2:13 left in the half as Pikeville’s lead grew to 29-7.
Pikeville wasn’t finished in the first half, though.
Smith threw a deep ball that caromed off the helmet of Deonte Stevens and into the hands of Logan Reed. Reed’s interception gave the Panthers the ball back with 1:19 left in the first half.
Pikeville had plenty of time as the Panthers marched down the field as Duty found Birchfield for an 18-yard TD pass with just 11 seconds left in the first half. After Rogers’ extra-point, the Panthers held a 36-7 halftime lead over NCC.
Pikeville’s defense forced NCC to a three and out to open the third quarter.
Then Birchfield scored on a 41-yard TD run with 7:25 left in the third to push the Panthers lead to 43-7.
That started a running clock for the Panthers.
Birchfield led the way for Pikeville as he rushed for 168 yards and three TDs on 20 carries. He also had two catches for 42 yards and a TD.
Blake Caudill added a TD for Pikeville after.
Caudill added 44 yards rushing and a TD on three carries. Carson Wright added 28 yards on the ground on two carries. Jacob Brown rushed for 13 yards on three carries. Anthony had three carries for 11 yards.
Duty had an excellent game for the Panthers as he was eight for 15 passing for 138 yards and two TDs.
Anthony’s 53-yard catch led the way for the Pikeville receivers. Jeb Wilkerson hauled in an 18-yard catch and Hensley’s TD catch went for 12 yards. Grant Scott added a seven-yard reception and Bevins had two catches for six yards.
Rogers was six for six on PATs on the night.
NCC got a late score as Luke Runyon scored to set the game’s final score.
The Panthers’ defense held NCC’s offense to 197 total yards of offense on the night.
Pikeville’s Luke Ray led the Panthers with eight tackles on defense. Anthony followed with seven tackles and a sack. Sam Wright added seven tackles and Carson Wright had five. Reed had five tackles and an interception.
Pikeville (11-2) will take on Raceland Friday at noon at Kroger Field in Lexington in the Class A 2022 UK HealthCare Sports Medicine State Football Finals.
Raceland (13-1) knocked off Louisville Holy Cross 49-6 to reach the state championship.
“It’s really a special bunch,” Pikeville senior running back and Mr. Football Candidate Blake Birchfield said. “These seniors have played together since we’ve been little. The guys under us have played with us for a long time too. It’s a much tighter group and I’m so glad and happy to be a leader of this bunch.”
“That state championship is going to be crazy,” Hensley said. “Three out of four is really unheard of and I think if it happens it’ll just be really special. Even like right now, their are fans everywhere on the field and we feed off of them. Their energy is incredible and I think next Friday there could 8,000 people there. That would be unheard of numbers, but with the support we’re getting we’re expecting it to be energetic and crazy.”