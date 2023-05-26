PRESTONSBURG — In back-and-forth championship slugfest, one mistake can determine the outcome of a game.
Johnson Central made that mistake in the top of the eighth inning and Pikeville took advantage as the Panthers pulled out an 8-7 win in eight innings.
It was Pikeville’s first 15th Region championship since 2012. Johnson Central won the last three region titles and the Golden Eagles have played in nine straight 15th Region championship games.
Pikeville found a way to score the winning run in the top of the eighth inning. Jackson Hall was hit-by-a-pitch to leadoff the inning. During Jake Lowe’s at-bat, Johnson Central second baseman Cole Ward came charging in and yelling bunt trying to distract the Panthers, Ward then took a tumble and the pickoff attempt by sailed over first baseman Gavin Crum’s head allowing Jackson Hall to reach second base with no outs.
With the winning run in scoring position, Jake Lowe lays down a sacrifice bunt to move Jackson Hall to third. On the next play, Bradyn Hall laid down a beautiful bunt that allowed Jackson Hall to score the go-ahead run, but Bradyn Hall saw that there wasn’t anybody covering second because the entire infield was playing up to cover the bunt. Bradyn Hall rounded to first and raced to second for a stand-up RBI bunt double that put Pikeville up 8-7.
The Panthers just had to take care of business in the bottom of the eighth and the region championship was theirs.
That’s just what they did.
Crum hit a leadoff single for that.
After that, Pikeville pitcher Jackson Hall settled down.
Brayden Shepherd laid down a nice bunt to move Crum into scoring position. Logan Morrow grounded out to shortstop. Sam Wright made a great move to field the ball, collect it and throw Morrow out on a bang-bang play. The final out was another groundout to Wright as Pikeville captured the region championship.
Pikeville trailed Johnson Central 7-6 entering the top of the seventh.
The Panthers found a way to extend the game thanks to senior Wade Hensley.
Wright had a leadoff bunt single to get on base for the Panthers. Hensley followed and ripped a shot down the first-base line. Hensley hustled into second as Wright scored for an RBI double to tie the game.
The Golden Eagles intentionally walked Dylan Thompson after that.
With no outs and the go-ahead run on second, Noah Jarrell laid down a nice sacrifice bunt for the Panthers to push both runners in scoring position. After a pop out for out No. 2 of the inning, Hensley stood at third and tinkered with the idea of trying to steal home, but it never happened for the Panthers as Johnson Central got out of the inning without further damage.
Johnson Central took the lead in the bottom of the sixth.
Cameron Kelsey reached on a leadoff walk and Ward was intentionally walked with one out. Chase Preece was hit-by-a-pitch to load the bases. With the bases loaded and one out, Crum was hit-by-a-pitch to drive the tying run home. With two outs and the bases still loaded, Morrow was hit-by-a-pitch to drive home the go-ahead run and give the Golden Eagles a 7-6 lead.
Johnson Central trailed 6-2 entering the bottom of the fifth inning. The Golden Eagles got back into the game with a big bottom of the fifth.
Ward hit a solo home run to leadoff the inning and cut the lead to 6-3.
With one out, Crum was hit-by-a-pitch and Shepherd followed with a single to put two runners on base. Morrow followed with a two-RBI double as the lead was cut to 6-5.
Pikeville got off to a quick start. In the top of the first inning, Hensley drew a walk and Dylan Thompson added an RBI double down the line give Pikeville a 1-0 lead after the first inning of play.
Johnson Central fought back and tied the game in the bottom of the third.
With one out, Boston Crace drew a walk and Kelsey followed with a bunt to put two runners on base. Butcher followed with an RBI single to tie the game at 1-1. Ward added an RBI double to put the Golden Eagles in front 4-2.
Pikeville answered in the top of the fourth inning. With one out, Hensley singled to get things going. Thompson followed with a walk. Jarrell was hi-by-a-pitch to load the bases. Wilkerson added an RBI single to tie things at 2-2.
bash Ryan followed and came up clutch with a big RBI single to score another run and give the Panthers a 3-2 lead. Jackson Hall followed with a two RBI single to push the lead to 5-2 to give the Panthers a nice early lead.
Pikeville used four pitchers on the night. Dylan Thompson got the start on the mound. He tossed three and 2/3 innings and gave up two runs on four hits and three walks, while striking out three batters.
Ryan followed with 2/3 of an inning and gave up three runs on three hits, while striking out one batter.
Wright tossed one and 2/3 innings and gave up two runs on two walks, while striking out one batter.
Jackson Hall got the win as he tossed two innings and didn’t allow any runs on two hits and a walk, while striking out one batter.
Johnson Central used three pitchers in the matchup.
Dawson Montgomery got the start on the mound. He tossed three and 1/3 innings of work and gave up five runs on five hits and two walks, while striking out two batters.
Kelsey followed with one and 1/3 innings of work. He gave up one run (unearned) on one hit and one walk, while striking out two batters.
Brock Butcher was credited with the loss. He tossed three and 1/3 innings and gave up two runs on three hits and one walk, while striking out two batters.
Pikeville ( 24-11) advances to the Clark’s Pump-N-Shop KHSAA Baseball State Tournament presented by UK Healthcare.
The Panthers will take on the winner of Region 10 Friday, June 2 at 5:00 p.m. at the KHSAA State Baseball Tournament. Harrison County and Campbell County were scheduled to play in the 10th Region championship Thursday evening.
Johnson Central finished the season with a 22-15 record this season.