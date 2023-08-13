In the days leading up to the beginning of practice for the 2023 season, the University of Pikeville football team has completed its coaching staff.
Scott Grizzle, a longtime high school football coach and educator, has been hired as running backs coach.
Grizzle comes to UPike from Russell High School, where he has spent the last two seasons as an assistant coach as well as the head coach of the middle school track team. Prior to that, he was head coach at Greenup County High School, where he led the Musketeers to a winning record and four straight playoff appearances.
“We’re very excited to bring Coach Grizzle to our family here at UPike,” said Coach Corey Fipps, who is beginning his third season as head coach of the Bears. “He brings a wealth of experience in coaching as well as other areas of importance to us.
“He has worked to bring better hiring practices to the places he’s been and has helped students who were in need of academic and disciplinary assistance. We’re thrilled to have him here and are excited to get to work.”
In addition to his coaching duties, Grizzle has worked with students in grade-recovery programs and has spent multiple years teaching in the Greenup County High School Alternative Learning Center, where he worked to turn around students with extensive disciplinary issues and/or needed credit recovery.
Just as impressively, he spent two academic years as a member of the Greenup County High School Title IX Committee and Hiring Committee.
Grizzle is a 2009 graduate of Raceland-Worthington High School in Raceland. After spending two years at Kentucky Christian University, he received his Regent’s Bachelor of Arts from Marshall University.
In 2016, he completed his Master of Arts in Teaching - Special Education, LBD P-12, from the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg.
The Bears will kick off the 2023 campaign on Saturday, August 26 at Campbellsville University. The first home game is Saturday, Sept. 2 when they host the University of the Cumberlands. Game time for that is 6 p.m. at the W.C. Hambley Athletics Complex.