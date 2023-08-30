BELFRY — It was a tale of two halves.
Belfry looked dominant in the first half, while George Rogers Clark dominated the second half.
The Pirates just couldn’t stop the Cardinals in the second half as GRC cruised to a 53-27 win in the 38th Annual Pike County Bowl.
Belfry opened the game strong as Caden Woolum scored on a long 57-yard TD run to open the game and take a 7-0 lead after the extra-point.
George Rogers Clark’s offense responded and marched all the way to the Belfry one-yard line, but the Pirates forced a fumble and recovered it.
The Pirates took over on their own one-yard line and on the first play from scrimmage on an option run, there was fumble in the end zone. GRC recovered for a TD with with 4:57 left in the first half. After the two-point conversion, the Cardinals held an 8-7 lead.
Belfry didn’t let the TD affect them as Dre Young scored on a 13-yard TD run with 9:36 left in the first half to give the Pirates a 14-8 lead.
The Pirates then forced the Cardinals to punt the ball. Once they got the ball back, Woolum did what Woolum does — scored on a 16-yard TD run with 6:30 left in the first half to take a 21-8 lead after the extra-point.
George Rogers Clark answered on its next possession as the Cardinals scored with 3:13 left in the first half to cut the lead to 21-16.
Belfry once again had an answer as the Pirates marched down the field and Jeremiah Austin scored with just 29 seconds left in the first half to give the Pirates a 27-16 lead.
The Cardinals answered before the half ended, though. Sam Clements found Bryce Chestnut for a 48-yard TD pass to score and cut the lead to 27-22 entering halftime.
Belfry had some big mistakes that helped the Cardinals linger in that first half, plus Brayden Marcum was injured and then Dre Young started cramping up.
In the second half, GRC had confidence coming out of the break. Chestnut opened the third with a TD run to give the Cardinals a 30-27 lead with 9:49 left in the quarter.
Then Clements found Haddon Cecil for a 26-yard TD pass to open the fourth quarter and push the lead to 38-27 with 11:55 left to play.
The Cardinals kept rolling and tacked on two more TDs to set the final scoreboard at 53-27.
The Cardinals shutout the Pirates in the second half.
Belfry (1-1) is scheduled to host Johnson Central Friday at 7:30 p.m. in the ARH Bowl.