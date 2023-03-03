Martin Co. 75, Floyd Central 69
Floyd Central jumped out to a hot start Monday night against Martin County in the opening round of the 15th Region Tournament at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.
The Lady Jaguars went cold in the second quarter, though and never could find a way to take the lead away from Martin County as Floyd Central fell 75-69.
With the loss, Floyd Central ends its season with a 19-11 record.
With the win, Martin County (26-5) advances to the 15th Region Tournament semifinals. The Lady Cardinals will take on Pikeville (27-5) at 6:30 p.m. Friday night at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.
A big part of the loss was because the Lady Jaguars couldn’t find a way to slow down Martin County’s Laken Williams. Williams finished the night with a game-high 32 points to lead the way for the Lady Cardinals.
Williams opened the game with a three for Martin County.
Floyd Central fired back as Kennedy Harvel scored with 6:12 left in the first to cut the lead to 3-2. Riley Compton followed with a three to put the Lady Jaguars up 5-3.
Williams knocked things up at 5-5 as she scored with 5:13 left in the first.
Harvel answered with a pair of free throws and a three to put Floyd Central back in front 10-5.
Floyd Central controlled the lead for the rest of the quarter.
Jada Johnson scored for the Lady Jaguars to push the lead to 18-11 with just 41 seconds left in the first. Katie Marcum answered for Martin County as she scored on an offensive rebound putback with just 22 seconds left. Jada Johnson scored again to beat the first quarter buzzer and give the Lady Jaguars a 20-13 lead after the first quarter of play.
The second quarter didn’t go as smoothly for Floyd Central.
Williams opened the quarter with a basket. She followed it with a three with 7:07 left to cut Floyd Central’s lead to 20-18. Williams followed by splitting a pair of free throws to cut the lead to just one. Williams came up with a steal and layup to give the Lady Cardinals a 21-20 lead. Alyssa Allen followed with a basket and Williams closed out a 12-0 run with another basket at the 4:53 mark.
Kaylee Hall ended Martin County’s run with a basket at the 3:43 mark.
Martin County outscored Floyd Central 22-6 to hold a 35-26 halftime lead.
Besides Williams’ 32, Allen added 16 points for Martin County. Katie Marcum also reached double figure scoring with 12. Brooke Marcum added seven. Kennedi Mollett scored five and Sophie Harless added three.
Harvel led the way for Floyd Central with a team-high 25 points. Madilyn Meade followed with a double-double of 17 points and 12 rebounds. Compton added 12 points. Jada Johnson scored six and Chelsea Johnson added five. Allie Adkins and Hall each scored two points.
The Lady Jaguars finished the game 25 for 68 shooting (43.1 percent), including knocking down nine of 26 three-point tries (34.5 percent) and finishing 10 for 12 at the free-throw line (83.3 percent).
Compton opened the third with a basket and she was fouled; she knocked down the free throw to cut the lead to 35-29.
Mollett answered for Martin County by knocking down a three and pushing the lead to 38-29. Williams pushed the lead to double digits (41-29) after knocking down a three with 6:25 left.
Floyd Central kept hanging around, though. Harvel knocked down a three with 2:27 left to cut Martin County’s lead to 47-40.
Martin County held a 51-42 lead heading into the fourth quarter of play.
Meade opened the fourth with a basket to cut Martin County’s lead to 51-44.
The Lady Jaguars cut the lead to 58-54 with 4:13 left after Meade knocked down a pair of free throws.
Floyd Central never could get any closer as Martin County had an answer for each run down the stretch.
Pikeville 72, Belfry 32
Pikeville didn’t have its usual domination from the start of the game.
The Lady Panthers still held a 32-11 halftime lead.
Instead of being upset, Pikeville Coach Kristy Orem just smiled and asked her girls to calm down.
It worked as the Lady Panthers cruised to a 72-32 win over Belfry in the opening round of the 15th Region Tournament Monday night at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.
“I think that everybody probably thinks that I came in at halftime and was like fiery or whatever, but more than anything I knew I had to be the calm for the girls,” Orem said. “So I was just like OK, I’m just going to stay calm and talk to them. The reality was the score was 32-11 and we were still acting like that wasn’t good enough. We just relaxed after getting caught up in the emotion part of it. It was really physical and credit to them. They did a good job of pushing us and getting after our kids. We kind of backed away because of it and were turning away open looks, but then you finally saw us play the way we usually play in the second half.”
Belfry’s Jaaliyah Warren scored the game’s first basket.
Pikeville answered as Leighan Jackson knocked down a pair of free throws to tie things at 2-2.
Then Trinity Rowe knocked down a three and another three as Pikeville jumped out to an 8-2 lead with 5:01 left.
Warren answered with a three of her own to cut the lead to 8-5.
Rylee Theiss followed by knocking down a pair of free throws for the Lady Panthers and so did Kyera Thornsbury as the lead jumped to 12-5.
Belfry seventh-grader Karlea Stanley knocked down a pair of free throws to cut the lead to 12-5.
Pikeville’s Kylie Hall followed with a three and Rowe knocked down a nice lefty-floater in the lane as the lead grew to 17-7.
Stanley answered with a basket, but Kylie Alvin knocked down a three for Pikeville and Hall scored again late in the quarter to give the Lady Panthers a 22-9 lead after the first period of play.
The game slowed down a lot in the second quarter.
Pikeville outscored Belfry 10-2 in the quarter, but the Lady Panthers were frustrated.
The Lady Panthers opened the third quarter with an 11-0 run to blow the game open and take a 43-11 lead.
Kristen Whited scored for Pikeville with 5:11 left in the third to start the running clock.
The Lady Panthers cruised to the 72-32 win after that.
Rowe led the way for the Lady Panthers with 14 points. Whited also reached double figure scoring with 11. Jackson followed with nine. Theiss and Alvin scored eight points apiece. Thornsbury and Hall each scored seven. Shyla Kidd, Nicole Lin, Sophie Woods and Cat Walters each scored two points in Pikeville’s win.
Pikeville is the four-time defending region champions.
Stanley led the way for Belfry with 13 points and Warren followed with 10. Clara McNamee added three. Coley, Kylie DeBoard and Makaylin Meade each scored two points for Belfry.
Belfry finished the season with a 17-14 record.
The Lady Pirates only had one senior on the roster this season (Hope Coley).
Belfry was largely made up of seventh and eighth-graders this season.
Pikeville advances to the 15th Region Tournament semifinals with the win. The Lady Panthers are scheduled to take on Martin County at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.
“I thought they (Martin County) looked really good tonight,” Orem said. “I thought they played really well, obviously with the way they were scoring. They were pushing the ball down the floor. They were getting layups. I mean, we cannot let them throw over the top of us and let them get layups. We’ll get back and watch film and get ready. The only time I’ve seen them is when we played them in the All “A” and then a little bit out here tonight. I thought they really looked like they’ve improved a lot from the All “A”, but I think we’ve improved too. We’ll just get back to work and stay focused and make sure they rest during this time. They want to be here every night and I tell them that they don’t have to be here every night, but I remember being their age and that’s part of the excitement.”
Pike Central 43, Shelby Valley 41
You can say that Pike Central and Abigail Hess stole the game from Shelby Valley Tuesday night in the opening round of the 15th Region Tournament because they did.
Trailing 41-39 with around a minute left, Shelby Valley held the lead.
On top of that, the Lady Wildcats pulled down a rebound and took possession of the ball.
But instead of moving the ball up the court and taking the lead, Hess jumped in the passing lane and came up with a steal and a layup to tie things at 41-41.
Hess wasn’t done, though.
She came up with a second straight steal just seconds after her steal and basket. This time, she was fouled on the shot attempt and went to the line for two. She knocked down one of two baskets to give Pike Central a 42-41 lead with just 41.9 seconds left.
Pike Central held on to pick up a 43-41 win and advance to the 15th Region Tournament semifinals. The Lady Hawks will play in their first 15th Region semifinals since the 2016/2017 season.
Pike Central will take on Lawrence County at 8:00 p.m. Friday night in the 15th Region semifinals. The Lady Hawks faced Lawrence County twice in the regular season. The Lady Bulldogs picked up a 74-27 win early in the season at Pike Central and followed with an 80-46 win at home late in the season.
In the last 41.9 seconds, Shelby Valley turned the ball over again and Pike Central went to the free-throw line with 16.5 seconds left; but the Lady Hawks didn’t come away with any points.
The Lady Wildcats had a chance, but appeared to think the clock was about to run out and missed a long three with around six seconds left on the clock.
Hess was fouled with 4.4 seconds left and went to the free-throw line and split the shots to push the lead to 43-41.
Shelby Valley had one last heave from around half court that came up short as the Lady Hawks held on for the win.
Hess led the way for the Lady Hawks with a team-high 11 points. Emalie Tackett followed with 10 points. Abby May added nine. Lindsey Bowman added six points and Hannah May scored four. Lakin Fleming added three.
Eighth-grader Miley Riddle led the way for Shelby Valley with a game-high 15 points. Zoee Johnson followed with 10 points. Kyra Looney added eight and Sadie Johnson scored six. Jazzy Meade added two.
Pike Central held a 21-18 halftime lead.
Zoee Johnson opened the third with a basket for the Lady Wildcats to cut the lead to 21-20.
Bowman answered with a jumper for the Lady Hawks as Pike Central held a 23-20 lead.
Riddle used a back door cut and screen to get wide open under the basket; Looney found her for the layup to cut the lead to 23-22 with 6:01 left in the third.
Tackett answered with a basket for the Lady Hawks with 5:18 left as the lead jumped back to three. Bowman followed with a steal and a basket with 5:02 left in the third as Pike Central’s lead grew to 27-22.
Tackett followed with an and-one to push the lead to 30-22 with 3:56 left in the third.
Shelby Valley answered with nine straight to end the third and take a 31-30 lead entering the fourth quarter of play.
Looney got the Lady Wildcats going with a basket with 3:34 left in the third. Riddle fired in another three with 1:32 left to cut the lead to 30-27. Zoee Johnson added a basket inside with 55 seconds to cut the lead to 30-29. Riddle put the Lady Wildcats in front as she came up with a steal and layup to put Shelby Valley ahead 31-30 entering the fourth.
Selby Valley opened the fourth with baskets by Sadie Johnson and Zoee Johnson to take a 35-30 lead.
Hannah May split a pair of free throws for Pike Central with 5:42 left in the game to cut the lead to 35-31. Tackett also split a pair of free throws with 5:00 left to cut the lead to 35-32.
Sadie Johnson answered with basket for the Lady Wildcats at the 4:56 mark to push the lead to 37-32.
Pike Central’s Abby may answered with a basket.
Looney split a pair of free throws for Shelby Valley as the Lady Wildcats held a 38-34 lead with 3:46 left.
Hannah May then drilled a three to cut the lead to one with 3:27 left.
But Looney didn’t blink and answered with a three of her own with 3:04 left as the Lady Wildcats held a 41-37 lead.
Tackett added a pair of free throws with 2:23 left to cut the lead to 41-39.
Shelby Valley ended the season with a 9-21 record. The Lady Wildcats are extremely young and graduate senior leader Kyra Looney.
Riddle took control in the first quarter for the Lady Wildcats.
She scored he first basket with 3:21 left in the first to give Shelby Valley a 6-3 lead.
Hess and Bowman answered with baskets for the Lady Hawks to take a 7-6 lead with 2:15 left.
Riddle knocked down back-to-back threes for Shelby Valley to give the Lady Wildcats a 12-9 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Pike Central took control in the second outscoring Shelby Valley 12-6 to take a 21-18 lead at the halftime break.
Lawrence Co. 67, Paintsville 59 (OT)
Paintsville didn’t come out on top, but eighth-grader Kylie Kinner put the rest of the 15th Region on notice.
Kinner and Paintsville took on Lawrence County and Ms. Basketball Candidate Kensley Feltner.
The game didn’t disappoint as the veteran and up and comer put on a show.
Lawrence County pulled out a 67-59 overtime win over Paintsville in the opening round of the 15th Region Tournament Tuesday night at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.
Lawrence County (28-5) advanced to the 15th Region Tournament semifinals against Pike Central at 8:00 p.m. Friday at the Appalachian Wireless Arena.
Paintsville finished the season with a 19-12 record.
Kinner finished with a game-high 34 points, while Feltner finished with 26 points and eight rebounds.
Lawrence County was cruising, until the 6:00 mark of the third quarter.
Feltner scored and was fouled, but was hit with a technical foul.
At that point, the Lady Bulldogs held a 41-23 lead.
Feltner headed to the bench after that.
Paintsville saw its opportunity and took advantage of it.
Emilea Preece and Kinner started playing a two-girl game at the top of the key. Preece got the Lady Tigers by getting fouled and knocking down one of the free throws with 5:43 left to cut the lead to 41-24. Kinner followed with a three to cut the lead to 41-27. Preece went back to the line at the 5:07 mark and this time, she nailed both free throws to cut the lead to 41-29. KK Vannoy came up with a steal and layup as the lead shrank to 41-31. Kinner came up with a block on the defensive end that resulted in a Kali Mulcahy corner three with 4:18 left. To cap off an 11-0 run in under 2:00 of play.
Feltner came back in and scored right away to end the 11-0 run with 3:05 left to play in the third.
Kinner answered with a three to cut the lead to 43-37 with 1:37 left.
Kinner drove to the basket and made a tough runner with 1:17 left as the Lady Tigers got even closer.
Kinner then used a nice head fake at the three-point line to get her defender in the air; she drove to the basket and finished with another layup to cut the lead to 44-41 with 42 seconds left in the third. She scored once more to beat the third quarter buzzer and cut the lead to 44-43 entering the fourth quarter of play.
Kinner scored 14 of of her 34 points in the third.
But she certainly wasn’t finished.
Kinner went back to the pump fake to get her defender to fly by her once again; this time, instead of driving to the basket she gathered herself and drilled another three to cut Lawrence County’s lead to 49-48. She followed with four straight free throws to put Paintsville ahead 52-51 with 3:32 left to play.
Lawrence County got the lead back after that and with 19.8 ticks left on the clock, Feltner knocked down two free throws to give the Lady Bulldogs a 58-55 lead.
Kinner got the ball and as time ran off she raised up and banked in a game tying three to send the game into overtime.
It was all Lawrence County in overtime, though. Feltner scored the opening basket of the extra session. Then Kaison Ward knocked down a three with just 1:31 left to push the lead to 63-58.
Kinner followed by splitting a pair of free throws, but that wouldn’t be enough as Lawrence County outscored Paintsville 9-1 in overtime to advance to the region semifinals.
Besides Feltner’s 26 points, Ward and Sophie Adkins each scored 10 points. Abby Nelson followed with nine. Leandra Curnutte and Abby Maynard each scored six.
For Paintsville besides Kinner’s 34, Preece had a double-double of 17 points and 10 rebounds. Camryn Helton followed with three points and nine rebounds. Mulcahy added three points and Vannoy scored two.